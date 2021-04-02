Over the past year, the volume of foreign currency in cash in Russia has grown sharply – from $ 82.3 billion to $ 96.3 billion. This is evidenced by the statistics “Change in assets of banks and other sectors in foreign currency cash”, published The Central Bank.

The main contribution was made by non-banking sectors, where the amount of dollars and other foreign exchange increased by 18.1 percent, to 85.2 billion dollars. Previously, greater growth was recorded in 2008 (plus 24.5 billion), 2014 (plus 27.7 billion) and 2017 (plus 14 billion).

The head of the analytical department of the BKF bank Maxim Osadchiy noted that the increase in the volume of foreign currency in the economy almost coincides with the increase in cash rubles in circulation. During the same period, their number increased from 26.4 percent. RIA News…

Earlier, the chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina could not remember the last time she used cash. During her speech at the Junior PayTech Forum – 2021, she pointed out that Russia is among the leaders in the development of cashless payment services.

Meanwhile, Goznak claims that they see no reason to introduce bills of greater denomination than five thousand rubles, since this will only provoke the activity of counterfeiters.