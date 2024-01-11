In Russia, an almost double increase in destructive content was recorded at the end of 2023, more than 31.5 thousand materials were blocked, the press service of Rosmolodezh told Izvestia.

“Roskomnadzor, based on decisions of Rosmolodezh, blocked more than 31.5 thousand materials in 2023, and in 2022, 18.7 thousand decisions were made to block,” says Rosmolodezh in response to Izvestia’s request.

Chairman of the Family Information Security Committee of the Parents' Chamber Union Andrey Afanasyev explained this fact by the lack of responsibility and the growing anonymity of channels in messengers.

“The worst situation is now in Telegram. In fact, it has become a legal, massive darknet where anything is possible. There is not only growth, but also radicalization of content. Nowadays, groups with shock content are growing the most, where videos of real murders, suicides, and executions are posted every day,” he explained.

