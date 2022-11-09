At the end of September 2022, the amount of cash in the hands of the population, businesses and individual entrepreneurs reached 14.2 trillion rubles. This has become a record since 2015 – the beginning of this statistics, follows from the data of the Central Bank, which were analyzed by Izvestia.

It is noted that over the year the indicator increased by 1 trillion rubles, while in just a month against the background of the announcement of mobilization it increased by 694 billion. banks Oleg Skvortsov.

In addition, rates on savings products in rubles are declining, and in foreign currency they actually become negative due to commissions, so Russians withdraw funds, save for medium-term needs, and eventually start spending.

According to the results of September, the volume of cash outside the banking system turned out to be even higher than in March, since the level of uncertainty has not decreased, while citizens do not want to depend on banks and keep money in deposits, Oleg Skvortsov noted. Cash is also required to leave the country.

Another reason for the growth in the volume of “live” money is distrust in the banking system and fears that some services may not be available, says Natalia Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global. Citizens can also withdraw ruble cash from deposits in order to later exchange it for foreign currency and keep it on deposit in a foreign bank.

