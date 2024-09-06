Through Amazon Italy It is now possible to buy at a great price a VOLTME charger with two 45W outputs. The discount is 44% off the median price, plus a 13% coupon. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

The coupon is available while supplies last and must be activated manually on the product page. The price you see in the box already calculates the coupon: when you open the Amazon page you will see a higher price. The real final price will only appear on the payment page. The product is shipped by Amazon.