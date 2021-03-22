After the pandemic postponed the race in 2020, today begins the 100th edition of the Volta a Catalunya. It is the oldest stage event in Spain and the fourth in the world, only behind the Tour de France (1903), the Tour of Belgium (1908) and the Giro d’Italia (1909).. Armored by the PCR tests and the bubbles of the sanitary protocol, which will leave the exits and goals deserted for the public, many of the great names of the peloton will leave Calella this morning. Pogacar, Roglic and Landa will be missing, which are reserved for the Basque Country, and the last winner, Superman López, which postponed its calendar after being infected by COVID-19, but the trident of Movistar will compete for the title, Valverde, Mas y Soler, Froome, Dan Martin, Nairo, Hindley, Chaves, Simon and Adam Yates, Porte, Carapaz, Thomas, Kruijswijk, Kelderman, Almeida, Carthy, De la Cruz, Poels… A karat poster for a historic event.

The organization will propose a route with different alternatives, with medium mountain, sprint options, chrono and two high goals. The time trial returns to the Volta after practically going into omission since 1998 (Only two CRIs have been contested since then, in 2007 and 2010), with 18.5 km around Banyoles. The Mountain arrivals will take place in Vallter 2000 and Port Ainé, while the round will conclude with six ascents to Montjuïc Castle, with slopes of 18%, the same ascent that was completed in the defunct Climbing to Montjuïc.

The Kern Pharma and Euskaltel will participate as guests, Caja Rural and Burgos fell. However, the only Spanish team on the World Tour, Movistar, needs to shine as much or more than them. Of the 19 First Division teams, only the telephone ones, Astana and Intermarché do not add any triumphs in 2021. Chris Froome, focused on the Canaries to prepare the Volta, also needs to rub shoulders with the best again in a slow process of rehabilitation. The 100th Volta is presented as a scenario more than conducive. Something to celebrate in times of the coronavirus.