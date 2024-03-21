Volkswagen vans are for campers, construction workers and young people in the 60s and 70s who wanted to improve the world. But Volkswagen never built a Transporter, Caddy or T1 purely focused on power and sportiness. Here and there you see a model with a pumped-up six-cylinder and a nice bumper package, but the brand itself never dared to do something like that. Until now, because Volkswagen presents the ID today. Buzz GTX.

This electric van follows in the footsteps of the GTX versions of, for example, the ID.3 and ID.7. You can also order it as a Samba-GTX. The wheelbase has been extended and the roof mainly consists of a panoramic whole. This roof should bring back the 1950s feeling to the bus. Add a mattress in the back and you have a sporty California, sort of.

The GTX variant of the ID. Buzz has a more powerful electric motor on board that delivers 340 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This, in combination with a four-wheel drive system, ensures that the bus reaches 100 km/h in about 6.5 seconds. The ID. Buzz therefore has more power than the latest Golf GTI. But at the traffic light you just fall short of keeping up with the GTI. It goes three tenths faster to 100 km/h from a standstill.

Stronger battery pack on board the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX gets a new battery pack from Volkswagen. The battery now measures 79 kWh in the normal version and in the extended version it has no less than 86 kWh. The range of the ID. Buzz GTX is unknown. Thanks to the stronger battery and four-wheel drive, the GTX can tow a heavy caravan to the south of France. This does require a few more stops at the charging station, but this has been considered. The faster Buzz is equipped with a fast charging function that allows you to charge the battery three quarters in 25 minutes.

During your charging stop, you can enjoy the updated infotainment system. As in other new VWs, ChatGPT is introduced here. When you've finished chatting with the computer, you can also watch a movie on the 33-centimeter screen. Or of course peer out of the panoramic roof if you have the Samba version.

Sportier inside and out

You immediately see the difference between the GTX and a normal ID. Buzz. The front of the GTX comes with a honeycomb grille, arrow-shaped daytime running lights and some high-gloss black details. You can optionally choose 21-inch alloy wheels in different designs.

The interior gets black headliner, red stitching and a diamond pattern in the seats as standard. Inside it breathes a bit of GTI. We expect more information about prices and delivery data in the second half of this year. A normal ID. Buzz will cost you at least 56,990 euros in the Netherlands and 56,507 euros in Belgium. Volkswagen will do something on top of that for the ID. Buzz GTX.