Tough times for Volkswagen. Not only are they losing popularity with the buyers, now also with the crooks. Halfway through last year, we already took stock of the most stolen cars in 2022. Even then, the Volkswagen Golf, which in previous years was invariably the leader of this list, was not at the top. This trend continued to the end of the year.

In any case, more and more cars are disappearing in the Netherlands. Compared to 2021, the number of stolen cars has increased by 11 percent to 5,973 passenger cars. Commercial vehicles and two-wheelers are also stolen more often. This is evident from figures from the National Intelligence and Expertise Center for Vehicle Crime (LIV).

It is also striking that 49 percent more Fords were stolen. The C-Max, Focus and Fiesta in particular have increased in popularity. Electric cars and hybrids are stolen 74 percent more often. Of the 1,002 electrified cars stolen last year, three-quarters are Toyotas. Crooks also have to pay attention to the fuel bill.

The most stolen car is a Toyota

Toyotas are in high demand by people who borrow cars indefinitely without permission. The RAV4 was stolen almost twice as much as in 2021, making it the most stolen car in the Netherlands. That contributes to Toyota being the most stolen brand. In addition to the RAV4 and the Auris, the C-HR is also in the top ten most stolen cars in 2022.

Crooks target older cars

Car thieves prefer to grab cars that are three to five years old. Nearly a third of stolen cars are around that age. In addition, more cars of twenty years or older are stolen. According to the LIV, this is due to security: ‘There is certainly profit to be made by securing older vehicles. These are often not equipped with any security at all and give criminals free rein.’

Most stolen cars in the Netherlands in 2022

Make and model Number Theft risk Found Toyota RAV4 465 1 in 78 34% Volkswagen Golf 290 1 in 1,136 50% Volkswagen Polo 139 1 in 965 46% Toyota Auris 92 1 in 300 73% Fiat 500 89 1 in 711 25% Mazda CX-5 62 1 in 246 24% Toyota C-HR 60 1 in 240 28% Ford Focus 58 1 in 1,657 40% BMW 3 Series 46 1 in 1,196 45% Renault CLIO 45 1 in 1,679 57%

Most stolen car brands in the Netherlands in 2022