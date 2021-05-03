A.When the vehicle finally came to a stop, three children were lying underneath. A three year old girl and two four year olds, a boy and a girl. Passers-by who hurried up raised the vehicle and hid the children. They overpower the alleged perpetrator Maurice P. Previously, he is said to have steered his car into the participants and spectators of the Rose Monday parade in the small North Hessian town of Volkmarsen, including many children who were picking up sweets.

Maurice P. wanted to harm as many people as possible, said the representative of the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office at the start of the trial on Monday in front of the Kassel regional court. The public prosecutor’s office accuses P. among other things of attempted murder in 91 cases and assault in 90 cases.

According to the indictment, many of the victims were dragged along by the defendant’s vehicle, while many others were thrown through the air. Some first hit the vehicle before hitting the road. Some were initially in mortal danger, had emergency surgery, were in a coma, but miraculously nobody was killed. A representative of the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office presented the names of the injured on Monday, as well as the respective type of injuries and the necessary treatments. The list is unbearable, it seems to go on forever.

The accused is silent

Maurice P. listens motionless. Even later, when the videos from the crime scene are shown, when his silver Mercedes can be seen racing into people and their screams can be heard, he shows no emotions. P. is a tall, stout young man with a braid. In court he wears a red sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers, which he sometimes rocks. He replies to the judge’s questions about his personal details, then quietly, almost absently, watching the proceedings.



A room at the Kassel Exhibition Center was converted into a courtroom.

P. is said to have raced across the center of the small town north of Kassel that day in order to run over people in a targeted manner. More than 140 people are affected, that is, injured or traumatized, says Helmut Fünfsinn, the victim commissioner of the Hessian state government. Fünfsinn was attorney general in Frankfurt until spring 2020, when he made sure that the Volkmarsen proceedings were taken over by his authority. At first it was unclear whether the background was extremist. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it doesn’t look like that anymore.

In the spring of 2020, a right-wing extremist murdered in Hanau, followed shortly after by the Volkmarsen rampage. Both acts shook Hessen for a long time. Fünfsinn takes care of the victims. It is extremely difficult for the relatives to endure that they do not know why the crimes happened, he says. Why is someone shooting young people at random, why is someone driving in crowds? In Hanau the relatives will never hear an explanation, the perpetrator shot himself. In the case of the rampage in Volkmarsen, the victims and relatives could find out the reason for their suffering if P. would speak. But the defendant was silent during the interrogations, he was also silent on the first day of the trial.

Witness: The act was “conscious and deliberate”

P. was born in 1990 in Herrenberg, Baden-Württemberg. He is said to have started an apprenticeship in an electrical, plumbing and heating company, but was dismissed after just six months. Later he apparently worked as an unskilled worker. After the fact, some described him as a loner, yes, unable to relate. But nobody has an explanation: Why did P., as the public prosecutor suggests, drive 42 meters through the crowd without taking off the gas? After his car came to a standstill, he is said to have tried to continue – but was prevented by people hurrying up. P. is said to have had an alcohol problem, but in the act he is said not to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The motive, said a representative of the General Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, has not yet been conclusively clarified.

Videos from the carnival parade shortly before the deed show colorfully dressed people dancing to loud music on the street, throwing candy into the crowd, behind them half-timbered houses. The vehicle raced right into the middle of the participants and then changed course so as not to crash into a house wall, a witness said in court on Monday. It is a policeman who filmed the move and the crime privately – and has not been able to watch the film since. He almost got run over himself and saw the Mercedes with screeching tires and “minimum 70” kilometers per hour turning in the direction of the move, then the “flying human bodies”, says the man. The act was “conscious and wanted”.

The public prosecutor’s office also accuses P. of having planned the act. According to this, he parked his vehicle the evening before so that he could drive into the area closed off for the move. On the day of the act he waited for an “appropriate moment”. He had installed a video camera in the car the day before to record the crime. However, the recording only started after the fact. It will be shown on Monday: windshield wipers move back and forth in front of a shattered window, accompanied by harsh screams.

Why? P. doesn’t want to say anything about it. One of the defense lawyers said on Monday that his client would exercise his right to remain silent. People would have to go on living with the question of “why”, says Fünfsinn, the victim ombudsman. After all, a criminal process could give those affected by the acts a kind of conclusion. The court has now taken a lot of time for this. Negotiations are scheduled for mid-December.