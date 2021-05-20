In the Moscow region, they intend to complete the implementation of the project to improve the Volga River ahead of schedule. This was reported by the press service of the regional ministry of housing and communal services.

Currently, the project continues to reconstruct the Shchelkovo treatment facilities. At the end of 2021, it is planned to complete the construction of the first stage, and to complete the work completely in 2023. After the reconstruction, the capacity of the treatment facilities will be 400 thousand cubic meters per day, the Internet portal writes. “Moscow region today”…

In December this year, they will also complete the construction of a sewage treatment plant in Shatura. Their design capacity is estimated at 10 thousand cubic meters per day. Completion of similar works in Lytkarino is planned for 2022.

11 more treatment facilities will also be reconstructed.

Design work on the largest sources of wastewater discharge in the Moscow region started in 2019. In 2020, the reconstruction of treatment facilities in Podolsk was completed ahead of schedule. In addition, a sewer pressure header was built for pumping wastewater from the wastewater treatment plant in Klimovsk to the Podolsk facilities. The ecological situation has improved for 350 thousand inhabitants.

“The final result of all the reconstructions and construction of facilities to improve the Volga is a decrease by 0.25 cubic kilometers of untreated water per year,” said the head of the regional ministry of housing and communal services Anton Velikhovsky.