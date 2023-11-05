2023 took its first steps to the rhythm of one of the most high-profile breakups in recent years thanks to Shakira and Piqué and their taunts in the form of songs and live streams on Twitch. Nothing too surprising: we are used to celebrities airing and monetizing their misfortunes, but the last quarter of the year has confronted us with a slightly different breakdown. As has pointed Vulture, actress Lupita Nyong’o has chosen to treat her ex like Voldemort, and it’s not that she has kept his soul in seven Horcruxes, but that she has not mentioned his name again. For the uninitiated in things at Hogwarts, we clarify: Harry Potter’s archenemy is known as “he who must not be named”, since saying it triggers untold evils. To make it more traditional we could call it Bárcenas syndrome: that is, “that person you are telling me about”.

Nyong’o confirmed her breakup with presenter Selema Masekela, referring to him on her Instagram account as “someone I can no longer trust.” He thought about “hiding” until he was strong, but ended up sharing his experience on Instagram in the hopes that he can help someone who is also going through heartbreak.

The next thing he did was delete all the photos from the unmentionable on social networks and fulfill the rite of passage of every devastated person who believes they will never find love again: adopted a cat.

Total deletion is such a common technique to overcome a breakup that it even has a name in English: sanitizing. What that means is completely cleaning up any virtual trace of your ex. It was already fashionable in analog times, so instead of a digital recycling bin, the garbage can or the purifying fire was used. “Out of survival instinct, after the relationship ended, I decided that I no longer knew my ex, not figuratively but literally,” confesses Catalina, a 33-year-old journalist. “It got to the point that if she found him she would pretend she didn’t know who he was.” She is aware that he was excessive, but she claims that she served as shock therapy. ”I tore up the photos of him and never named him again, I even changed my habits. “I stopped doing everything we did together.”

Everyone aspires to a civilized breakup, to be like Gwyneth Paltrow or Demi Moore, who transformed romantic love for their exes (Bruce Willis and Chris Martin) into unbreakable friendship, but it is not always possible. “In relationships we find safe spaces,” says psychologist Beatriz Cuervo, “and when they don’t go as we thought or end abruptly, it is difficult to manage and often puts us in front of our own ability to relate. A priori, it is not unreasonable to put some distance, it is even normal to need it because the status of the relationship we had has changed. Even if we ourselves have made the decision to end it, it is difficult to get used to the absences that a breakup implies.”

“I became a widow”

We tend to associate these types of desperate measures with traumatic breakups and this is not always the case. In fact, the fact that there is no dramatic trigger that caused it can make it more difficult to accept in front of oneself and in front of others. This is the case of María, a 45-year-old civil servant. “It just wasn’t going well and we left it. Then she met someone and despite her insistence that we remain friends, I preferred to limit it to superficial contact, until one day I found myself crying in front of a gif that he had sent me on WhatsApp and I decided to do emotional detox. “I cut off all contact, got rid of all memories and asked my friends not to mention her again.”

Actress Lupita Nyong’o in 2019. CORD PRESS

Having the complicity of the hard core is essential to carry out a kind of self-intervention, but sometimes not everyone collaborates. “My mother loved my ex more than me and I know that it is difficult for her to understand,” explains María. “A breakup implies a change, a loss, even if it brings with it gains,” Cuervo continues, “and as such we need to elaborate that mourning.” Angélica, a 43-year-old editor, had already gone through a divorce, but it was a relatively short relationship (“it lasted less than a school year”) that made her change everything she thought about relationships. “Maybe because it was abrupt I had to try to erase it, at least in my material life, because it was still in my head. I told the circle we had in common not to mention him and avoided places where he might be. I began to have irrational behavior, I took detours to avoid places where it was almost impossible for me to be.”

He admits that it affected him to know anything about him, even the inconsequential ones, “I needed to build a moat between the two of us. She was stranded, obsessed, I thought about him all the time, I became a widow.” Those close to her went out of their way to help her, but she is aware that in that phase of grief she did not listen to reason. “Sometimes, to help us, our environment can be excessively insistent. We can ask that they accompany us in another way, that they console us with small gestures that may have nothing to do with the breakup because we are not yet prepared to think or talk about it,” says Cuervo.

There are those who opt for grandiloquent gestures. When her ex left home, Sara, 38, the owner of a clothing store, redecorated her house in 24 hours. “To remove the smell of tobacco from it, I washed the curtains at 60 degrees. I was left without curtains, but the smell went away. When he returned two days later to pick up something he had forgotten, he felt like he was in an episode of Black Mirror: he didn’t recognize the place he had lived in until 48 hours ago. It was extreme, I know now, but I needed to cover his tracks.”

In all your historythe third episode of the first season of Black Mirror, we were shown a not-too-distant future in which a brain implant allowed us to record everything we saw and heard. At present, not fiction but science is close to offering us the surgical possibility of doing the opposite, “erasing” memories. Just like the company in the movie Forget about me (2004) offers its clients the possibility of suppressing painful memories, a group of Canadian scientists have been able to eliminate memories associated with fear in mice. Will there be a time when we can let go of negative memories and bad breakups will just be part of a past of which there will be no record? It is probable, but it is important not to lose sight of the fact that in Michael Gondry’s film, destiny won the game over science and Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey fell in love again after undergoing the treatment.

The omnipresence of social networks has contributed to making the desired forgetfulness difficult. The classics of romantic literature have taught us that when faced with heartbreak, one could previously embark on a whaling ship heading to Newfoundland or enter a convent, putting land in the way to avoid unwanted reunions, but today the tentacles of the Internet reach everywhere, even to whaling ships.

“Disassociating myself from their universe was easy because we didn’t live in the same city, but the damn digital footprint remains,” María laments. “Despite having her blocked on all social networks, I was recently doing scroll on Instagram and I came across a screenshot of something she had said on Twitter. How can one protect themselves from something so random? “I immediately deleted myself from Twitter and Instagram.”

Sometimes it is not possible to distance yourself even physically. Antonio is a music promoter, his ex-partner is a musician and they work in the same environment. “If I had had time to disconnect, I know that everything would have developed differently. We live in a small town and no matter how much I avoided the places we frequented I had to see his face every day, but I was also obliged to read about their concerts. When I realized I had changed my professional chip and what I was doing was scrutinizing all his statements and his letters, scrutinizing his facial expressions. Every day was Groundhog Day. As soon as I knew something about him, I went back to square one, and I’m still there.” Antonio’s problem is that it affects a job that he was previously enthusiastic about “and now every day he means facing an emotional minefield. “I read less about the subject, I listen to less music, I have stopped going to concerts so as not to find it, I have thought about leaving the sector, but it is the only thing I have always done and I feel that in some way it is letting myself be overcome by sadness.”

The anguish at the impossibility of accepting the pain can be disabling, but it is not always easy to detect what tools we need to get out of the loop. “When we notice that pain prevents us from continuing with our lives, enjoying it and living as we want and not just surviving, it is time to ask for help,” says Cuervo. Angélica did it although she had to convince herself beforehand that it was not a whim of prick, something an easy-to-hate TV series character would do. “My sister recommended therapy but I ruled it out. I have a good job, a family that loves me, friends that take care of me, I believed that I had tools in my environment to get out of the hole, until one day after suffering an anxiety attack because someone had told me about it, I became so distressed that “I thought I was going to have a heart attack.” He thought: “Because of this asshole I’m not going to leave my daughter orphaned.”

After four years of therapy, she can only be grateful to the people who recommended it to her. “It was essential to overcome it. When one day I had to see him for a work issue, I was prepared like an exam, I was strong to face the situation. There are little flashes left, but now I know how to rationalize them.”

Sometimes it is society itself that does not favor the idea of ​​asking for help. Maria suffered it. “My breakup coincided with a wave of articles about female empowerment and speeches that questioned couples and associated romanticism with toxicity. I only read interviews with famous people who, since they were alone, claimed to be in the best moment of their lives, although I remember seeing them resplendent with their partners. There is a lot of talk about mental health, but if you tell someone that you are devastated by a breakup they tend to make fun of it, crying for love seems ridiculous. ‘It will pass’, they say, ‘time heals everything’. Cliché after cliché. Since I don’t want my pain to be minimized, in the end I chose to keep it to myself.”

