The eruption of a volcano in a remote corner of Iceland, with a name difficult to pronounce outside the Nordic island, Eyjafjallajökull, caused the paralysis of air communications throughout Europe in 2010. That immense ash cloud symbolizes the extent to which large volcanic explosions are global phenomena, with consequences that go far beyond where they occur. About 75,000 years ago a volcano was about to end the nascent humanity, another eruption 200 years ago left the world without a summer and unleashed the Frankenstein myth as well as a tremendous global famine, not to mention Vesuvius and the destruction of Pompeii ago. 20 centuries. Few natural disasters have had such a profound and lasting influence on the future of humanity.

The images of the eruption that began on Sunday on the island of La Palma, the first in Spain since 1971, again embody the destructive power of nature. It may seem like a small footnote in the long history of volcanoes, but for those who have lost their properties or who face their force unleashed in the form of rivers of lava, it is not absolute. “Why build a city in a place where the danger is so evident?”, Lucy Jones asks about Pompeii in her essay Disasters How major catastrophes shape our history (Captain Swing), a question that applies to both the Roman city and Naples, Tokyo, Seattle, Jakarta and, of course, the Canary Islands. These are places, in some cases extremely populated such as the great Japanese and Indonesian megacities, located in areas of high volcanic activity.

Digital reconstruction of a Pompeii street during the eruption Grand Palais

“When it’s not erupting, a volcano makes a great home,” Jones responds in his essay. “Volcanic soils are porous, rich in water and nutrients, and very fertile. The deformation of the rocks around volcanoes often creates natural harbors and valleys that are easy to defend. Plate tectonics guarantees that an episode will occur again, but which generation will suffer the largest eruption is a matter of chance ”. This explains why volcanic eruptions can have immediate devastating effects – as happened, for example, in the cities surrounding Vesuvius in AD 79, in what is surely the most famous and researched natural disaster in history – but its consequences go far beyond the very place where the explosion occurs. And they can be so serious as to endanger the very existence of humanity.

The title of a book by the expert Donald R. Prothero perfectly sums up the consequences of the explosion of the Toba volcano, located in present-day Indonesia, some 75,000 years ago: When Humans Nearly Vanished (Smithsonian), which can be translated as “When humans were about to disappear.” “The eruption of Mount Toba released the energy of a million tons of explosives,” writes Prothero, “forty times more than the largest hydrogen bomb that man has ever built, more than 1,000 times more powerful than Krakatoa and 3,000 times more powerful than the Mount Saint Helens eruption in 1980 ”. In the case of Krakatoa, in 1883, the explosion was heard in Australia, thousands of kilometers away, and the planet did not regain climatic normality until five years later. The effects of Toba were a thousand times stronger.

Crater of the Tambora volcano, in Indonesia, whose eruption caused that in 1816 there was no summer in Europe. Yus Iran / EyeEm / Getty Images / EyeEm

That eruption caused temperatures across the planet to drop by three to five degrees, producing what scientists call a genetic bottleneck that compromised our species’ ability to survive. “Many geneticists and archaeologists believe that the Toba catastrophe was on the verge of ending the human race, as they argue that only between 1,000 and 10,000 breeding pairs survived worldwide,” Prothero continues.

Paradoxically, Martin Meredith argues in his book Born in Africa. The Quest for the Origins of Human Life (Simon & Schuster) – ”Born in Africa. The search for the origins of human life ”- this critical situation forced humanity“ to innovate, create new tools, form more complex societies and become more efficient hunter-gatherers ”. It also caused a great migration out of Africa. Toba was about to end our species, but surely without that huge explosion we would not have experienced a technological revolution that continues to this day. This is a hypothesis disputed by some experts; but what reflects the extent to which volcanoes represent a challenge for humanity since its origins.

Eyjafjallajökull volcano eruption in Iceland in 2020. Ingólfur Bjargmundsson / getty images

Other European volcanoes, such as Santorini and the so-called Minoan Eruption 3,500 years ago that surely gave rise to the myth of Atlantis and naturally Vesuvius and the destruction of Pompeii and Herculaneum, had an important influence on antiquity. In fact, as Daisy Dunn recounts in her recent essay Under the shadow of Vesuvius (Siruela), the fact that Pliny the Younger, the great Roman naturalist, witnessed the explosion near the Neapolitan coast, in which his uncle, Pliny the Elder, died, completely changed volcanology. Since then, volcanoes have not given Europe any truce.

On April 5 and 10, 1815, Mount Tambora, also located in Indonesia, exploded and caused an ash cloud that engulfed the entire planet. It is impossible to know how many people died directly or indirectly, although historians such as Brian Fagan speak of almost 100,000 in the largest eruption in 2,000 years. The effect on the climate was tremendous: in 1816 there was no summer and a group of friends took advantage of that freezing summer to tell each other horror stories in a house in Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva. Thus was born the myth of Frankenstein, in whose prologue Mary Shelley speaks of a “humid and rigorous summer”. That monster emerged from a great volcanic explosion to remind us to what extent the planet’s climate is held in a delicate balance, which is not only broken by volcanoes but by humans themselves.

