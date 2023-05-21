Sofia Raffaeli confirms herself as a new phenomenon in rhythmic gymnastics. The Italian on the platform today at the European Championships in Baku (Azerbaijan) won two golds within a few hours: in ball, where she was the best with a score of 33,650 points; in the clubs where she defeated the competition with a clear 33. In the ball silver to the Bulgarian Nikolova, bronze to the Azeri Zohra Aghamirova; in the clubs second is the Bulgarian Kaleyn, third the Slovenian Vedeneeva. For Raffaeli, the nineteen year old atomic ant of Chiaravalle (Ancona) and bearer of the Fiamme Oro, become three medals in this continental event.