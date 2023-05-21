After yesterday’s silver in the all-around, the gymnast from Chiaravalle writes another page of history: two victories in two different specialties
Sofia Raffaeli confirms herself as a new phenomenon in rhythmic gymnastics. The Italian on the platform today at the European Championships in Baku (Azerbaijan) won two golds within a few hours: in ball, where she was the best with a score of 33,650 points; in the clubs where she defeated the competition with a clear 33. In the ball silver to the Bulgarian Nikolova, bronze to the Azeri Zohra Aghamirova; in the clubs second is the Bulgarian Kaleyn, third the Slovenian Vedeneeva. For Raffaeli, the nineteen year old atomic ant of Chiaravalle (Ancona) and bearer of the Fiamme Oro, become three medals in this continental event.
None like her
—
After yesterday’s silver in the all-around, the first ever achieved by an Italian gymnast in this discipline, the titles in the Ball category on the Sofia bulletin board rise to three. Last year in the specialty you had conquered the European silver and world championship gold. Now there is anticipation for the young woman in view of participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
May 21 – 12:36
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#volcano #Raffaeli #stops #European #Championships #Baku #double #gold #ball #clubs
Leave a Reply