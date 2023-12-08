Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Ajman achieved a resounding result, at the start of the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, by defeating Al-Jazira in its stadium 5-1. The victory is considered historic at all levels, and is not repeated every day, and gives a moral boost to the “Orange” team searching for… Avoid falling.

Ajman’s victory over Al Jazira, 5-1, is considered the largest ever for “Al Borkan” in the confrontations between the two teams. It is also a defeat that is not repeated every day for Al Jazira, as it is the fourth largest loss for the team in all competitions, during the last 10 years, specifically since 2013.

The biggest loss suffered by “Pride of Abu Dhabi” is still against Al-Wahda, a clean “six-game” in the quarter-finals of the 2017 President’s Cup.

The loss to Al Hilal 6-1 in the Club World Cup is ranked second, and to Al Ain 5-0 in the 2021-2022 season is ranked third, among the largest losses, and Ajman entered the list with its 5-1 victory, recording the fourth largest result, and it happened more than once. Al Ain won with the same score in the 2012-2022 season and Al Shabab also won in the 2012-2013 season.

Ajman became a stubborn competitor against “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in the last confrontations, as “Al-Borkan” achieved victory in 3 of the last 5 league matches, tied once, and lost once, during which Ajman scored 9 goals and conceded 6 goals. The victory is considered important and decisive for Ajman. In order to avoid falling in points, psychologically and morally, as the team today is temporarily 5 points away from the relegation places.