Real Madrid, a club steeped in history and legacy, faces a rare situation in the 21st century. For the first time in many years, the Merengue team does not have any player wearing the iconic number nine number. A number that has been worn by some of the most influential names in world football. Here, we review the players who have worn the nine on their back in this century.
The Frenchman is the last to hold the nine and has left an indelible mark. He has been the leader up front for Real Madrid, contributing crucial goals and timely assists, being an integral part of multiple La Liga and Champions League victories.
Although Cristiano Ronaldo is widely remembered by the number seven, during his first season at Real Madrid, he wore the number nine. His scoring power and unmatched skills make him one of the best footballers to have worn that number in the club’s history.
The Argentine arrived at Real Madrid in 2007 and wore the nine for two seasons. Although his time at the club was marred by injuries, he left flashes of his talent up front.
The Spanish striker, known for his goalscoring instinct, wore the nine during his brief stint at Real Madrid. Although he didn’t get a lot of chances, he proved to be a real goalscorer for other La Liga teams.
The legendary Ronaldo, known as “El Fenómeno”, wore the nine during his time at Real Madrid. Although injuries affected his performance at the club, his legacy as one of the deadliest strikers of all time is more than assured.
Morientes is a legend at Real Madrid and also wore the nine. During his time at the club, he contributed to the achievement of numerous titles, including several Champions League.
