The brigades are completing these days the demolition work of the so-called Casa Zapata in Murcia, at the intersection of Avenida Alfonso X el Sabio and Calle Lepanto. The building, built in 1945 in neo-baroque style, marked a milestone in the urban expansion towards the Redonda, since it established the alignment in that main artery. Before the demolition, the Ministry of Culture requested the conservation of the panels

sgraffito on the facade, which included traditional scenes of the city and the garden. The void left by this property will be occupied by a newly built residential block. The project presented in the Town Planning services of the City Council provides for 28 homes, each with a surface area of ​​150 square meters, and 42 parking spaces. The constructed area will reach 5,776 square meters. The investment in the works amounts to 3.2 million euros. The central area where it is located hardly has a supply of new housing. It is also located in a renovated environment, with more pedestrian space.

The demolition of Casa Zapata has not been without controversy. At first, the General Directorate of Cultural Assets came to protect the residential complex in a precautionary way, due to its “undoubted testimonial value related to the urban renewal of Murcia after the Civil War”, although later it lifted that safeguard measure after studying the allegations presented to the file. That decision unleashed criticism from experts and groups such as Huermur and the Platform for the Defense of Heritage, who denounced the loss of 20th century architectural heritage.