They have the task of transferring the team’s most important communications to the drivers, they listen to messages continuously and are the main link between the protagonists in the cockpit and the team. Let’s talk about the pilots’ track engineers, who are often not only engineers but also a bit of a psychologist. In fact, a little of the overall performance also depends on their communication because they often have the task of reassuring and motivating the driver. Radio communication in F1 must be fast and accurate, there must be no misunderstandings between the parties, also because the track engineers are also responsible for communicating parameters on which the speed of the car will depend. A relationship of trust and an understanding that lasts over time is often established between the driver and the track engineer, to the point that the engineer often follows the driver, as happened to Andrea Stella who followed Fernando Alonso from Ferrari to McLaren. Let’s see who the track engineers of the 20 World Championship riders are.