He celebrated big! Magaly Medina celebrated 25 years in front of the small screen. Last Saturday, October 29, the television host organized a great celebration for her entire production team and her close friends.

The details were not lacking in the celebration. An extensive red carpet, spaces for photos, decoration and luxury catering were some of the elements that stood out. For its part, the music was in charge of the cumbia group Band River.

Who are the voices of Rio Band?

Río Band is the cumbia orchestra created by Otoniel Ríos more than 10 years ago, which has positioned itself as one of the favorites to animate events, birthdays and other celebrations.

The group is led by Otoniel, a former member of the Great International Orchestra of Christian Domínguez. After his departure, after 10 years, the musician assured that he would dedicate all his time to the band. In that line, the main voice is Antonella Moretti, his wife and mother of his son.

“I decided to continue with my project, which has been cataloged among the 10 best orchestras for events,” he specified at the time.

In addition, Río Band has the presence of Pocho Prieto (vocals and guitars), Cucho Galarza (bass) and Chachi Galarza (guitar)

Otoniel Ríos claimed to have been honest with Christian Domínguez about his reasons for leaving The Great International Orchestra. Photo: Instagram

Anniversary of Magaly Medina

The show host celebrated her career on Peruvian television. On November 1, 1997, she would mark the beginning of her television career with the launch of her first program.

This is how the figure of ATV went from writing opinion columns to being one of the ‘queens of television’. Her more than two decades on the small screen have generated various positive and negative comments from the audience and her colleagues.