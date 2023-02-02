When Andrea Cataño heard a recording with the voice of her mother, the Mexican poet Margarita Michelena, who was reciting one of her poems, she began to cry. Michelena passed away in 1998, but her voice is still alive thanks to an initiative by Radio UNAM, which since the mid-fifties has treasured a sound archive, Voz viva, with the voices of writers from Mexico and Latin America, available digitally starting this Wednesday. “We found the tapes of Margarita Michelena. They were labeled with her name, including the date, 1985. We began to investigate to confirm that it was her. We contacted her daughter and I told her: ‘Hey, Andrea, we think we found your mother’s voice,’ but we need you to confirm it, ”Sonia Ramírez, coordinator of the collection, tells this newspaper. The impact for Andrea Cataño was double, because her recording was received on May 10, Mother’s Day. “It’s my mother’s voice,” Cataño responded excitedly. “It is unmistakable. My mother smoked a lot, she can even hear how she is with a hoarse voice, because that’s how my mother is, there is no doubt, ”she assured. And this is how Michelena is now part of this repertoire that brings together the voices of more than 280 creators, a unique sound treasure in America and recognized for its value by UNESCO.

The UNAM authorities have worked for years to rescue these voices from their archives, protected in more than 650 reels. The digital file, available now on a website Created for the public to enjoy listening to how some of their favorite authors sounded, it brings together the voices of people like Guadalupe pita Love, Rosario Castellanos, Octavio Paz, Juan Rulfo, José Emilio Pacheco, Carlos Monsiváis or Jaime Sabines. Living authors who are classics of Mexican literature, such as Margo Glantz and Elena Poniatowska, and of Latin America, with the voice of Mario Vargas Llosa, are also already recorded. There are also those of Jorge Luis Borges, Ernesto Sábato, Alejo Carpentier and Julio Cortázar from the region. One of the most striking jewels in the collection is that of Gabriel García Márquez, who reads the beginning of one hundred years of solitude before the novel was published. And the archive is expanding, says Ramírez, now with the voices of Cristina Rivera Garza, Javier Sicilia and Luisa Josefina Hernández, the recently deceased great Mexican playwright.

The story of the visit to Hernández’s house is also moving. The writer was already very ill when she, after at least five requests, accepted to be recorded. “You have been very lucky,” said Alejandro, Hernández’s son, to Sofía Ramírez. The team traveled to Cuernavaca, that city with a spring climate that is a refuge for writers and the wealthy of the capital, because the writer could no longer travel to the recording studios. Hernández was carrying a breathing machine and Ramírez says that she was very sorry for her situation. She “she wanted to be well recorded, and that was noticeable throughout the recording, because she always wanted to repeat it. I told her: ‘teacher, calm down, we are here for you, however long it takes us, we are in no rush’. She sometimes asked her to rest, but she said no. She was moved, she liked the recording, although she apologized to us because we had to take so many takes, ”Ramírez narrates.

Sonia Ramírez and her team of 18 people from the so-called Secretary of Extension and Digital Projects of the UNAM are the magicians in charge of resurrecting the voices of deceased authors and guaranteeing the eternity of those who are alive. It is a work like alchemy, for which they have been supported by experts from the National Music Library, where the 650 reels that are part of the Radio UNAM collection have been kept. In the sound library they are preserved with great care, in cellars that have the conditions to prevent their deterioration. “The music library evaluates the tapes. You have to do a rescue process, a baked, as they call it, or an LP wash. And once they consider that the material, the format, the support, is ready, there is a digitization process and a review to make sure that the content is complete, without scratches, without haste, without jumps”, explains Ramírez. Once they have the digital file, this team is in charge of uploading it to the Internet with all the author’s reference information and the context in which it was created.

The history of this sound treasure began in 1955. It was the nationalized Mexican playwright and poet Max Aub who that year proposed to the Department of Cultural Diffusion of the UNAM, the university where he worked, the idea of ​​recording the voices of writers and intellectuals. Aub had just suffered a traumatic situation: he was a survivor of a concentration camp and arrived in Mexico in 1942. His story is told by Benito Taibo, director of Radio UNAM: “A contemporary of the Spanish poets of the Generation of ’27 and a friend of many of them, he thought that their voices did not deserve to be forgotten, but rather to be rescued and preserved for posterity, just like those of many Mexicans whom he began to meet and frequent”. The authorities of the UNAM gave the green light to the project and in 1957 they bought an Ampex tape recorder, an open-reel hulk that was a state-of-the-art device at that time, so rare, expensive and fine that Aub himself had the means to remove the packaging, Taibo account. The first voice that Aub recorded was that of the poet and essayist Alfonso Reyes, who died in 1959. “This first effort is also the first sound recording of intellectual voices in the world, setting a valuable precedent that would later be carried out in France and abroad. England”, explains Taibo.

Aub, continues Taibo, also included in his collection Spanish intellectuals exiled in Mexico, such as Luis Rius, Concha Méndez, Luis Cernuda, Pedro Garfias and Juan Rejano. “Viva voz thus becomes the repository that preserves the sound memory of an entire country and part of the Spanish language,” says Taibo. The collection brings together more than 300 hours of recordings, which throughout its history have appeared on 185 LPs, ten cassettes and 87 compact discs. The covers of some of those albums were designed by Vicente Rojo, one of the great plastic artists of Mexico. UNESCO recognized the enormous value of the collection and in 2005 registered it as Memory of the World, a declaration that obliges the authorities to preserve and disseminate this legacy.

It is what UNAM now complies with. The University Culture authorities presented this Wednesday the website where you can listen to the first 80 digitized files. Those in charge of the project assure that the rest of the collection will be ready by the end of 2024. With the current presentation, three small illustrated books have also been prepared by Margarita Michelena, Rafael Ramírez Heredia and the writer, poet and journalist Myriam Moscona, who has been moved to be part of the collection. “Voz Viva’s records were formative for my generation,” says Moscona. “They made me rise. Of course there are voices that I would have liked to know, like Federico García Lorca’s, but I am very grateful that this archive exists. I am also grateful and flattered that I am here”, adds the author. “It is a sound museum”, says Myrna Ortega, secretary of Extension and Digital Projects of Culture UNAM, who affirms that this is a work done mainly to leave a legacy for the new generations. That is why the project also includes a podcast that will be available from February 8 on Spotify. “The new generations are unaware of the enormous value of this collection,” says Ortega. But from now on, both the youngest glued to their mobile phones and anyone curious to hear the voice of the great poet Pita Amor will only have to put on headphones and travel back in time to indulge in her sonnets.