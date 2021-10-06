Genoa – The heel of the shoes is covered with glitter. Serena Gamberoni took them from her wardrobe to wear them on the clay that covers the stage of the Carlo Felice. She will thus complete one of her Nedda’s costumes. The soprano will appear dressed in bustier, culottes, and crinoline splendid voice in “Pagliacci”, the work of Ruggero Leoncavallo which inaugurates in the diptych with “On being angels” by Sieni / Filidei, tomorrow evening at 20, the season of the Theater, in the 30th anniversary of its reopening.