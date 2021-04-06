“Interests are always historical products, precarious and capable of being transformed. The idea that the class struggle is the engine of history must be abandoned. These are the words of the renowned Belgian political scientist Chantal Mouffe (Charleroi, 1943), one of the great current leaders of the left, who on May 11 will participate in the public program Cartagena Piensa to talk about ‘Populism and democracy’. A new cycle that will once again have prominent guests, such as the Guatemalan lawyer, Human Rights activist and expert in technological change Renata Ávila, who will speak on May 6 on the ‘Tech New Deal’, as a new democratic pact for the digital age. Along with them, another leading intellectual reference, the historian Julián Casanova, who on May 13 will present his latest and praised book, ‘An indomitable violence. The European 20th century ‘. The three will participate ‘online’ and the three were spoken with enthusiasm yesterday during the presentation of the Cartagena Piensa scientific thought and culture program, which will also feature the participation of the Dutch video artist and cultural critic Mieke Bal (on May 29, in the auditorium of the Roman Theater-Museum).

In the presentation ceremony, which took place in the City Hall of Cartagena, the councilor for the area of ​​Culture, David Martínez Noguera; the Councilor delegate for Culture, Carlos Piñana; the professor of Philosophy at the UMU and representative of the Philosophical Laboratory on the Pandemic and the Anthropocene – linked to the Spanish Philosophy Network – Antonio Campillo; and María Jesús Morilla, representing the Cartagena Piensa promoter group.

«Cartagena Piensa has achieved in the five years of existence that it already accumulates, to become a model and a reference for innovation in municipal culture, and has aroused a lot of interest in other municipalities that want to follow this example and add a new field to culture that is done in the local space, linked to the knowledge and debate of the great challenges of our time, some of them truly transcendent for the future of our societies, ”said Martínez Noguera.

In this edition, number 14, the Philosophical Laboratory on the Pandemic and the Anthropocene, linked to the Spanish Philosophy Network, will collaborate The late José Molina Molina, former president of the Transparency Council in the Region of Murcia, will be honored in May



In this program, virtual acts will coexist with face-to-face ones. The emergence of digital in this platform for reflection and debate has led to the possibility of incorporating names and experiences “that we would not have been able to do in person.” Thus, there are guests who come from Belgium, Holland, Mexico or Guatemala.

As for the novelties in the structure and content offered, these come from the hand of three vectors. The first is the collaboration of Cartagena Piensa with the Philosophical Laboratory on the Pandemic and the Anthropocene. «In addition to hosting the ‘online’ presentation of the Laboratory, we have organized with this space for reflection and debate a cycle dedicated to the theme ‘Real Utopias’, which includes three acts: a panoramic vision of utopias in the 21st century – with Francisco Martorell (April 15, ‘online’) -, an approach to the nuclear challenge, with Tica Font (April 22, ‘online’), and a biosocial laboratory experience that comes to us from Mexico City with Paco Ayala (April 29 , ‘online’) ”, informed Carlos Piñana, who was in charge of reeling off the programming.

The second novelty comes from the collaboration of Cartagena Piensa with the retaken Mucho Más Mayo emerging art festival, one of the great cultural events of Cartagena, which this year recovers the edition suspended last year due to confinement, and whose theme is Art’s relationship with the climatic emergency.

«This collaboration is expressed in four face-to-face events in May and June: an explanation of the Organic Gaia Theory, by Carlos de Castro; a review of the conceptions of time in times of urgency, by the Dutch video artist and cultural critic Mieke Bal, who participates in the festival as an artist; a talk about art as an ecofeminist practice, by Professor Verónica Perales (on June 3, in the auditorium of the Roman Theater-Museum); and a tribute from Cartagena Think of a man who recently disappeared due to the pandemic, much loved and valued, José Molina Molina, former president of the Transparency Council in the Murcia region and participant in our program, “added Piñana. The event will be held on May 28 at the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center.

Think about the municipality



The third novelty corresponds to the decision to open a new line of stable work that has to do with the purpose of thinking about Cartagena, that is, to bring reflections and contributions to the closest reality, that local-regional environment in which we live. «We have called this line ‘Cartagena 2030: thinking about the municipality we want’. We do it through various face-to-face events: a round table opening and presentation (‘Thinking Cartagena: looks to transform the future’), and two events related to the “democratization of the city” with Marta Latorre; and another that will deal with the need for social innovation for local development and its link with multilevel governance by Prudencio J. Riquelme.