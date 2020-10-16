2 – With Jamal Musiala (17 years, 232 days) and Armindo Sieb (17 years, 241 days) there are 2 of the 3 youngest players on the pitch who have ever played in @DFB_Pokal for the @FC Bayern ran up. Only David Alaba was younger (17 years, 231 days). Rookies.

– OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 15, 2020