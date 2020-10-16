FC Bayern prevailed 3-0 on Thursday evening in the first round of the cup against Bundesliga club FC Düren. There were many new faces on the field for the record champions, especially Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who was able to put himself in the limelight with a double pack. The 31-year-old found courageous words after the game. Coach Hansi Flick commented on his possible successor to Löw at the DFB. The votes for the David versus Goliath duel:
“I could have done one or the other thing, but in the end it was a good debut. We did well and I’m happy that we won the game and that I was able to score my first goals for Bayern. I’ve got longer didn’t play and it was really good today to be on the pitch a little longer, “said Choupo-Moting about his FCB debut Sport1.
The striker was mainly brought in as a backup for Robert Lewandowski. A role that he knows very well from Paris. According to Choupo-Mating’s taste, more minutes should jump out in Munich: “I have huge respect for Lewy, who deservedly was voted the best striker of the season. If I get my minutes after him, that’s okay and if we play together, then all the better . I’ll try to play as much as possible. “
There was definitely praise from leader Thomas Müller. “He brings the joke with him, he also has the joke outside the field,” said Müller Sport1. “He fits in well with our style of play because he is also technically clean with the ball. If he holds the goal rate, then it fits. Choupo makes two goals for his debut, gets the penalty out. You saw what he can do even if you already knew it. “
He is one who was accepted into the team very quickly.
With Alexander Nübel, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Douglas Costa and Choupo-Moting, there were five newcomers to the FCB starting line-up. Thomas Müller drew a positive conclusion at the debutants’ ball: “I think the others have also settled in pretty well. We’re on the right track here, even if we were still a little international in terms of language today. You have to get along first Get used to the style of play, to the country to the city. Tomorrow the boys will be back from the international break. It’s still a small process, but we have a good base.
Hansi Flick spoke in more detail about his newcomers. He warned that the new ones still need time: “I liked it. In a few phases of the game I wasn’t that happy, we made a lot of mistakes. After the 3-0 win, we downplayed the game well and so did the opponent no chance left. We’d have to score one or the other goal. It is important that we have progressed. Douglas is not yet at 100 percent, but what he does with the ball is promising. Bouna (Sarr, dR) has shown good approaches, Marc Roca needs a little more to get into the position. He has to get used to the way we play. “
When asked specifically about Choupo-Moting, Flick was happy about his new opportunities at the top: “Joshua Zirkzee is still ahead. We now have three central tips and that is good for us because we can react more flexibly. He also had few difficulties in adapting and found his way back straight away. He’s one who was accepted into the team very quickly. “
The lot was on Sport1 commented with Sefan Effenberg. For the former Bayern captain, Hansi Flick is the logical successor to Joachim Löw as national coach. When asked about this assessment, Flick responded after the game: “I live in the here and now. I have a contract here with Bayern Munich. Jogi has done a sensational job so far. I know that it is not always that easy, especially at this stage. He has a philosophy, I am absolutely convinced that the players will be able to implement it in the summer. He deserves that you continue to hold on to him and support him. We give him all the support because he is a brilliant coach, but also a great person. “
When looking back at the game, Jamal Musiala must not get lost. The 17-year-old again hinted that he could play a bigger role in the future. Especially his dribbles were partly wonderful to watch. Accordingly, there was also praise from the coach: “He’s already had some playing time. He’s a great player on the ball. When he’s on the ball, dynamics come into play. It’s nice to see. His body could be even more stable. He’s awesome with everything he can. It’s more difficult to learn than what he still needs, “says Flick (via Sky).
With Amando Sieb, who was injured again after being substituted on, two of the three youngest Bayern players in their own DFB Cup history were on the field on Tuesday evening.
Only David Alaba was younger than the duo on his debut.
