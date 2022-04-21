People in the management of ITV Studios, the company that produces The Voice of Holland, were aware of the abuses in the workplace at the program for a long time before the BOOS broadcast. That says lawyer Sébas Diekstra, who represents four victims of The Voice, in Jinek on Wednesday.

According to him, Rick Brug, who is now in the management of ITV, and previously worked at Talpa, was informed by John de Mol of a complaint about abuses at The Voice that De Mol received in 2019.

He states that the report that John de Mol received in 2019 ‘was buried’, partly at the hands of Rick Brug. ,,The press release that RTL and ITV were not aware of anything is therefore incorrect. With my clients, that message all alarm bells went red. They have lost faith in ITV and are not taking this approach seriously.”

ITV had an investigation launched by law firm Van Doorne. But according to Diekstra, victims do not dare to report there. ,,The office is doing an excellent job, but has been hired by ITV. So in the end you don’t know what happens to that information, and whether it will be used against you or not.” ITV could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

Request to cabinet

Diekstra wants Mariëtte Hamer, the new government commissioner for sexually transgressive behaviour, to urge the cabinet to conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the abuses surrounding The Voice of Holland. “Only through proper investigation can real justice be done to the victims,” ​​Diekstra said earlier. Counsel fears that further hesitation to tackle the abuses will eventually lead to cancellation.

“If we don’t act now, we lose the momentum to drive the change needed to break through the culture that leads to sexually transgressive behavior,” said Diekstra. “If you, as a government, don’t do anything now, you can’t say later with dry eyes that you did everything you could.”

Culture change

Hamer started work at the beginning of April. With the new government commissioner, the cabinet says it wants to ‘create awareness and a culture change, because intimidation and abuse are not acceptable’. The Commissioner may, solicited or unsolicited, advise the cabinet on measures necessary to combat sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Hamer’s appointment follows the revelations about abuses at the RTL program The Voice of Holland. Dozens of victims spoke out in and around the broadcast of Tim Hofman’s BOOS program. There are now several complaints against Ali B, orchestra leader Jeroen Rietbergen and a director of the program.