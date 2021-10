Season 21 of The voice USA, which is now in its sixth gala, has made up the following teams:

Ariana Grande: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers and the duet of Jim and Sasha Allen.

John Legend: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, and Paris Winningham.

Kelly Clarkson: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso and Gymani.

Blake Shelton: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Hailey Green.