The Voice Senior 2024, winner: who won the final

THE VOICE SENIOR 2024 WINNER – Who won the final of The Voice Senior 2024 which was staged tonight, April 5, on Rai 1? The triumph was… UPDATING NEWS…

Finalists

Who are the finalists of The Voice Senior 2024, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition? At the end of the semi-final which aired today we discovered the names. Playing for the final victory will be:

Team Loredana finalists : Sandro Bertoldini, Claudia Bruni, Lemuri the Visionary (born Vittorio Centrone).

: Sandro Bertoldini, Claudia Bruni, Lemuri the Visionary (born Vittorio Centrone). Team Gigi finalists: Benito Madonia, Luca Minnelli, Diana Puddu.

Benito Madonia, Luca Minnelli, Diana Puddu. Team Arisa : Bartolomeo Iossa, Donatella Pandimiglio, Mario Rosini.

: Bartolomeo Iossa, Donatella Pandimiglio, Mario Rosini. Team Clementino: Gianluca John Calzolari, Pino Maragno, Sonia Zanzi.

Coaches, judges, jury and competitors

We saw the winner of The Voice Senior 2024, but who was on the jury? On the jury, as always, Loredana Berté, back in shape after hospitalization, Gigi D'Alessio, Clementino and Arisa. In the last episode the coaches had to “cut” the members of their respective teams and they appear in the semi-final with six singers each. The competing singers will have the last chance to perform and convince their judge to be part of the team of three who will perform in the “Finale” of The Voice Senior, broadcast on Friday 5 April, where the audience will be at home via the televoting to decide who will win the fourth edition of The Voice Senior.

In addition to the performances of the competitors, there will be performances together with the coaches and duets with interpretations of their greatest hits. A great music party where each talent will give a different emotion. For many it will be an opportunity for revenge and redemption, for others the chance to perform again on an important stage, for some the chance to realize a dream they have been pursuing for a long time. An inexhaustible series of unique voices and stories, an invitation to never abandon your dreams.