The Voice Senior 2024, previews of the fourth episode on March 8th. Judges, coaches, competitors and guests

This evening, Friday 8 March 2024, the fourth episode of The Voice Senior 2024 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The program rewards the most beautiful voices over 60 in the country. Seven new episodes are planned, every Friday in prime time from 9.25pm. There is a great new entry on the jury: Arisa. The singer becomes part of the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D'Alessio and Clementino. But let's see together the previews of today's episode, March 8, of The Voice Senior 2024.

Coaches, judges, jury and competitors

For coaches, a new round of Blind Auditions, the traditional “blind auditions” where, as usual, they will have to listen to the competitors without being able to see them. Only their voice will have to win them over and, in that case, the coach will be able to turn around to win the competitor in the team. If more than one coach turns around, however, the competitor will decide who to entrust their path to.

From this year the coaches will have an extra weapon to use to build their “dream team”: in addition to the usual “Block” button, which prevents another coach from choosing the competitor, from this year there will, in fact, , also the “Second Chance” button which will allow each coach to have a competitor perform again if he has not convinced anyone on the first attempt.

At the end of the fifth and final episode of “Blind”, the four coaches will have to select the 24 chosen competitors – 6 per team – who will move on to the “Knock Out”, the semi-final, in which the talents of each team will compete with each other with the own workhorse. This time it will be the coach who will decide who to move forward in the competition and only 3 competitors per team will access the spectacular “Finale” where the audience at home will decide who will win the fourth edition of The Voice Senior via televoting.

This year too, music will be the beating heart of “The Voice Senior” for a journey into the Italian and international singing tradition. In addition to the performances of the competing competitors, there will be performances by the coaches and duets with the competitors, improvisations and the “guest stars” who will embellish the evening with interpretations of their greatest hits.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Voice Senior 2024 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici's talent show from 9.25pm ​​starting from 16 February 2024. Rai 1 is visible on button 1 on digital terrestrial and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or catch them on demand also on Rai Play.