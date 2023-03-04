The Voice Senior 2023, winner: who won the Rai 1 talent show

THE VOICE SENIOR 2023 WINNER – Who won the final of The Voice Senior 2023, the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici on Rai 1? The winner was… NEWS UPDATE…

Advances

An adrenaline-pumping evening, full of music and surprises, with the participation of Fiorella Mannoia as super-guest. It is the final of the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici, which rewards the most beautiful over 60 voices in the country. For the remaining competitors it is the last chance to perform on stage with the songs assigned by their respective coaches, but this time the audience from home will judge them and elect the winner of “The Voice Senior”. At the center of the challenge, also the coaches – Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri – who, after having worked and prepared the performances together with the competitors of their respective teams, are now ready to do battle to have one of the chosen their talents. For the winner of The Voice Senior the possibility of publishing one of the songs sung during the program through the record label ‘Universal Music’. The finalists:

Marco Rancati

Claudia Morosi

Lisa May

Lisa Manosperti

Aisa Cooper

Ronnie Jones

Emilio Paolo Piluso

Mario Aiudi

Sergius Borgia

Alex Sure

Minnie Minoprio

Maria Theresa Royal

Streaming and TV

