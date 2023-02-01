The Voice Senior 2023, the previews of the third episode of February 1st. Judges, coaches, competitors and guests

This evening, Wednesday 1 February 2023, the third episode of The Voice Senior 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The program rewards the most beautiful voices over 60 in the country. Seven new episodes are scheduled, every Friday in prime time from 21.25. There is a great new entry on the jury: I Ricchi e Poveri. The couple formed by Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu join the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. But let’s see together the previews of the third episode of today, February 1, of The Voice Senior 2023.

Coach, judges, jury and competitors, previews

In this episode, aired exceptionally on Wednesdays, there will be a new session of blind auditions, the traditional “auditions in the dark”, typical of the programme. The aim of the aspiring contestants will once again be to win over at least one of the judges with their voice, including Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri. The four coaches have their backs turned and only the one who decides to turn around will win the competitor on the team, but if more coaches turn away, the choice will pass to the competitor, who will decide who to entrust their path to.

The teams of the various coaches begin to emerge who, in the second episode, won a total of ten competitors. Gigi D’Alessio managed to bring Franco Rangone, an eighty-two year old singer and musician from Alessandria, and Ondina Sannino, a teacher from Castellammare di Stabia with a passion for bossa nova and jazz, into his team. Angela and Angelo of the Ricchi e Poveri chose Mario Aiudi, born in 1939, a great fan of Frank Sinatra and Paolo Emilio Piluso, a 61-year-old engineer from the province of Cosenza.

Clementino wins four competitors: the television presenter Peppe Quintale, the musician and singing teacher Maria Teresa Reale, da Sora, the singer from Salento Sebastiano Procida and the rocker from Veneto Alex Sure. They choose Loredana Bertè: Rosalba Musolino, sixty-four from Rome and Rosa Alba Pizzo, sixty-year-old teacher from Marsala. Also in this episode there will be a performance by a surprise guest.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.