The Voice Senior 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode of Antonella Clerici’s talent show, 1 February

This evening, Wednesday 1 February 2023, the third episode of The Voice Senior 2023 will be broadcast, the Rai 1 musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The protagonists are Over 60 singers ready to get involved and show their talent and love for music. News in the jury. In fact, among the coaches (judges) come I Ricchi e Povera, alongside the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. But where will it be possible to see today’s episode of The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast today, Friday 1 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial and 101 of Sky).

The Voice Senior 2023 live stream

If you’re not at home, you can follow The Voice Senior 2023 in live streaming on Rai Play, the free platform that makes Rai programs available to watch on PCs, tablets and smartphones. In addition, you can review the episodes or clips thanks to the on demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see today’s episode of The Voice Senior 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled for the Rai 1 show hosted by Antonella Clerici? There are seven episodes in all. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may undergo changes):