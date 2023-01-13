The Voice Senior 2023, the previews of the first episode of 13 January. Judges, coaches, competitors and guests

This evening, Friday 13 January 2023, the first episode of The Voice Senior 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The program rewards the most beautiful voices over 60 in the country. Seven new episodes are scheduled, every Friday in prime time from 21.25. There is a great new entry on the jury: I Ricchi e Poveri. The couple formed by Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu join the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. But let’s see together the previews of today’s first episode, January 13, of The Voice Senior 2023.

Coach, judges, judging panel and contestants

The format of the talent show has remained unchanged, starting with the Blind Auditions, i.e. the traditional “auditions in the dark” which are the hallmark of the programme. The most talented competitors will move on to the next phase of Knockout thus entering the heart of the competition, as the talents of each team will compete against each other to earn their place in the final.

A journey in stages to reach the final which will decide only one winner! Also this year, the songs will be at the center of The Voice Senior for an exciting journey through the tradition of Italian and international music; there will be duets between competitors and coaches and, of course, the coaches themselves will also test themselves on the stage of The Voice Senior 2023, where they will sing, laugh, but there will also be space for moments of reflection, with stories that will touch the heart , but who will always be bearers of a message of hope because life can always surprise.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.