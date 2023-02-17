The Voice Senior 2023, the previews of the fifth episode of February 17th. Judges, coaches, competitors and guests

This evening, Friday 17 February 2023, the fifth episode of The Voice Senior 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The program rewards the most beautiful voices over 60 in the country. Seven new episodes are scheduled, every Friday in prime time from 21.25. There is a great new entry on the jury: I Ricchi e Poveri. The couple formed by Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu join the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. But let’s see together the previews of today’s fifth episode, February 17, of The Voice Senior 2023.

Coach, judges, jury and competitors, previews

At the center of the episode, the last session of “Blind Auditions”, the traditional “blind auditions”, which will lead The Voice Senior coaches to choose the last competitors who will complete their teams. A complex choice, which becomes increasingly strategic. The places available in the coaches’ teams are in fact less and less: only two for Loredana Bertè, Ricchi e Poveri and Clementino, while Gigi D’Alessio has only one free place left.

But that’s not all: once the teams are complete, it’s immediately time for the coaches to make new decisions. In fact, the first adrenaline-filled “Cut” phase opens, in which the coaches will have to choose among the twelve competitors who make up their team, the six singers they want to take to the “Knock Out”, or rather to the semifinal of The Voice Senior. Who will be the last competitors to enter the teams of Loredana, Gigi, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri? And who, on the other hand, were the first to be eliminated in the “Cut” phase? We’ll find out in this new episode.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.