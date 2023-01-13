The Voice Senior 2023: how many episodes, duration and when the Rai 1 talent show ends

How many episodes are planned for The Voice Senior 2023? The musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici returns to Rai 1 starting Friday 13 January 2023. A total of seven new episodes are planned, broadcast every Friday in prime time from 21.25. The final is scheduled for March 3. News in the jury, with the Ricchi e Poveri taking the place of Orietta Berti. The couple formed by Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu join the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. This is the complete schedule:

First episode: January 13th

Second episode: January 20th

Third episode: 27 January

Fourth episode: 3 February

Fifth episode: 17 February

Sixth episode: 24 February

Seventh episode (final): 3 March

Duration

But how long is (duration) each episode of The Voice Senior 2023? The beginning is scheduled for 21.25, the end around midnight. Each episode therefore has a duration of about 2 and a half hours, including commercials. Also this year, the songs will be at the center of The Voice Senior for an exciting journey through the tradition of Italian and international music; there will be duets between competitors and coaches and, of course, the coaches themselves will also test themselves on the stage of The Voice Senior 2023, where they will sing, laugh, but there will also be space for moments of reflection, with stories that will touch the heart , but who will always be bearers of a message of hope because life can always surprise. There will be great guests.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.