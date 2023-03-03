The Voice Senior 2023, the previews of the final on March 3rd. Judges, coaches, competitors and guests

This evening, Friday 3 March 2023, the seventh episode (the final) of The Voice Senior 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and now in its third edition. The program rewards the most beautiful voices over 60 in the country. Seven new episodes are scheduled, every Friday in prime time from 21.25. There is a great new entry on the jury: I Ricchi e Poveri. The couple formed by Angela Brambati and Angelo Sotgiu join the team of coaches of The Voice Senior together with the very confirmed Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino. But let’s see together the previews of today’s sixth episode, March 3, of The Voice Senior 2023.

Coach, judges, jury and competitors, previews

An adrenaline-pumping evening, full of music and surprises, with the participation of Fiorella Mannoia as super-guest. It is the final of the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici, which rewards the most beautiful over 60 voices in the country. For the remaining competitors it is the last chance to perform on stage with the songs assigned by their respective coaches, but this time the audience from home will judge them and elect the winner of “The Voice Senior”. At the center of the challenge, also the coaches – Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri – who, after having worked and prepared the performances together with the competitors of their respective teams, are now ready to do battle to have one of the chosen their talents. For the winner of The Voice Senior the possibility of publishing one of the songs sung during the program through the record label ‘Universal Music’.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Senior 2023 on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 with Antonella Clerici’s talent show from 21.25 starting from 13 January 2023. Rai 1 is visible on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky. If you are not at home you can follow the episodes or retrieve them on demand also on Rai Play.