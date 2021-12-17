The Voice Senior 2021: the previews of the fourth episode of December 17th

Tonight, Friday 17 December 2021, the fourth episode of The Voice Senior 2021 will be broadcast on Rai 1, the musical talent show now in its second edition and hosted by Antonella Clerici. The program requires singers over 60 to perform, ready to demonstrate their talent and tell their life experiences, all sharing a passion for music. In the jury we find the confirmed judges Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino, while the new entry is represented by Orietta Berti, who takes the place of the couple Al Bano-Jasmine Carrisi.

Third episode advances

At the center of the episode, a new session of Blind Auditions, the traditional “auditions in the dark” typical of the program. The aim of the aspiring competitors, once again, is to win over at least one of the judges – including Orietta Berti, Loredana Berté, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino – through the only tool they have at their disposal: the voice. To welcome the singers, in fact, the four coaches turned from behind: only the one who decides to turn around will win the competitor in the team. If more coaches turn around, however, the choice will pass to the competitor, who will decide who to entrust their path to. Who will be next to join the coach teams?

Competitors

In all 80 competitors Over 60, from 60 to 88 years old, who have passed the selections and will take the stage of The Voice Senior to amaze us with their voices and make us move with the stories of their lives. There are 47 men and 34 women. The regions most represented are Tuscany and Lazio, both with 14 competitors. Followed by Emilia-Romagna with 12 and Lombardy with 10. In the south, in first place is Sicily with 6 participants, which precedes Campania with 4 and Puglia with 3. Same number of competitors also for the Liguria, while Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Umbria will have only one representation. Then there are 2 singers who have lived in Tuscany for many years, but who were born in Calabria and one who has lived in Sicily for over 30 years but was born in Sardinia.

Several competitors of Italian and non-Italian origin, coming from all continents, thus giving this year’s edition of The Voice Senior an international flair. So there will be a competitor from China who has lived in Italy for 30 years, another born in Tunis and resident in Marseille and a musician who emigrated to Australia at a very young age and remained in Oceania for 50 years before returning to his hometown of origin. . And again, 2 competitors from the United States, 1 born and raised in Hungary, despite being Italian, and participants from Holland and Germany.

Also in this second edition of The Voice Senior, music plays a central role. The performances of the competitors are thus an opportunity to pay homage to the memory of some of the great names in Italian and international music such as Louis Armostrong, Pierangelo Bertoli, Lucio Dalla, Pino Daniele, Mia Martini, Domenico Modugno and Ennio Morricone. Among the other genres proposed, the great classics – with duets, which will involve both the competitors and the coaches themselves -, the music of the great Neapolitan tradition and rock (with also the interpretation of a song by Måneskin). Finally, on the stage of The Voice Senior there is no shortage of laughter, alternating with moments of reflection, which focus on the strength of the family and the desire to never give up.

The Voice Senior 2021: mechanism

There are eight episodes in all. The competition will have a renewed mechanism: 6 episodes will be dedicated to the Blind Auditions, the traditional “auditions in the dark” which are the distinctive feature of the program: the judges, from behind, will listen to the competitors without being able to see them. It will only be their voice that will have to win them over and, in that case, the coach will be able to turn around to win the competitor in the team. If more coaches turn around, however, the competitor will decide who to entrust their path to. To make the race even more exciting, this year the coaches will have the opportunity to select a greater number of competitors to be included in their teams in the Blind phase.

At the end of the Blinds, in the Cut phase, the four coaches will be forced to select the 24 aspiring musical talents – 6 per team – who will move on to the Knock Out, the semi-final in which the talents of each team will compete against each other with their own horse. of battle. This time it will be the coach who will decide who to move forward in the race and only 3 competitors per team will access the spectacular Final, scheduled for Friday 21 January, where the public from home via televoting will decide who will win the second edition of The Voice Senior. For the winner the opportunity to record a vinyl with the performances that took place on the stage of The Voice Senior through the ‘Universal’ record label.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the competitors and judges of The Voice Senior 2021, but where to see the talent live on TV and in streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast from Friday 26 November 2021 at 21.25 on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 (HD version) of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay it will be possible to review episodes or clips thanks to the on demand function.