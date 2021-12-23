The Voice Senior 2021 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode, December 23rd

Tonight, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the fifth episode of The Voice Senior will be broadcast, the second edition of the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici and featuring over 60 singers. Among the confirmed judges Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio and Clementino, while the new entry is represented by Orietta Berti, who takes the place of the couple Al Bano-Jasmine Carrisi. But where will it be possible to see the fifth episode of The Voice Senior 2021 on live TV and live streaming? All the information below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, airs today, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 21.25 on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 (HD version) of digital terrestrial).

The Voice Senior 2021 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay, which allows you to watch Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones, it will be possible to review episodes or clips thanks to the on demand function.

How many bets

We have seen where to see the fourth episode of The Voice Senior 2021 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned for the Rai 1 show hosted by Antonella Clerici? A total of eight episodes are planned, also broadcast in January 2022. Below is the complete program (attention: it may be subject to changes):