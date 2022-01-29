VideoSeveral hundred people are preparing this afternoon for the demonstration against sexually transgressive behavior on the Amsterdam Museumplein. The reason for the ‘No blame, but change’ demonstration is the abuses surrounding the TV program The Voice of Holland .



Domestic editors



29 Jan. 2022











Initiator Stichting Wij zijn M calls on victims of such behavior and others who want to oppose it to come to the manifestation. “It is really great that so many people want to join”, says director of the foundation, Mandy Sleijpen. The organization keeps it between 750 and 1000 interested parties.

banners

The foundation points out that sexually transgressive behavior occurs continuously, but that many are not aware of this. According to the organization, this ignorance must be broken.

The demonstrators on the Museumplein are carrying banners and text signs, including: ‘Don’t look away, do something’. On the stage hangs a canvas with the theme of the manifestation.

speakers

The demonstration would actually be on Dam Square, but was moved to Museumplein because of the expected crowds. The presentation is in the hands of comedian Karin Bloemen. “As a kid in the 60s, I hoped it would be over when I was 60, but it’s not over.” And: ,,If you don’t talk, you protect the perpetrator. If you do talk, you protect yourself,” says Bloemen.

Also speaking are actress Fatma Genç, criminal lawyer Richard Korver, Member of Parliament for the PvdA Attje Kuiken, FNV vice-chairman Kitty Jong and Amnesty International director Dagmar Oudshoorn. See also At least five thousand protesters against gas extraction march through Groningen with torches

Experience expert Sara Alaoui-Dekker will also speak. She herself is a victim of sexual violence and founder of the Together We Rise Foundation, which assists victims of sexually transgressive behavior and sexual violence.

Text continues below photo.

Demonstrators take part in the demonstration against sexually transgressive behavior under the title ‘No blame, but change’ on the Museumplein. © ANP



‘Not our fault’

Several speakers agitate against victim blaming. “It’s not our fault! Enough is enough.” Singer Hiske Bongaarts, known for, among other things, The Voice of Holland, is also present. She warms up the demonstrators with a song. Karin Bloemen then seizes her chance to have the hundreds of demonstrators chant: ,,No blame, but change! No blame, just change!”

Director Mandy Sleijpen of the foundation We are M: “I received many messages from victims who did not dare to come, because of the presence of the press.” She is moved by all the people who are there, ‘for the victims’. Sleijpen wants the amendment to the law of the then Minister of Justice Grapperhaus to take effect immediately and not until 2024. “The cesspool is now open after the broadcast of Angry. So many people now dare to share their story. That law can actually help.”

It will probably take until 2024 for new legislation on sexual violence to come into effect. The threshold for criminality of rape is being lowered. It will also be a criminal offense to have sex with someone if you know that the other person does not want it. See also Security Bloomberg: EU launched cyber attack on imaginary Finnish power company on Friday

Mayor Halsema

Mayor Femke Halsema cannot attend the demonstration because of her role as mayor, but she would have liked to, she tells city broadcaster AT5. “I have to exercise restraint in taking part in demonstrations, especially on political issues. Only I don’t see this as a political topic, this is about the violation of women’s rights.”

Alderman for Care and Deputy Mayor Simone Kukenheim will be present. “Mayor Femke Halsema and I are behind you.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Steps to save Boris Johnson after party scandal revealed



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name be placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about the scandals surrounding The Voice here: