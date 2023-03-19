We have a winner! In a night full of emotions, the public was finally able to meet the new face that united the group of past winners of La voz Perú. Thus, Luis Manuel Valdiviezo, representative of Mauricio Mesones’s team, was able to win, after his presentation managed to convince viewers.

To the rhythm of “Te vas”, the singer managed to stand out among the other contestants in a gala that was characterized by having high-level participation, achieved by Lucero López, Lucy Young and Asmir Young, who were part of the final night of the program that It dazzled spectators from all over Peru.

At the moment of receiving the trophy that certified him as the winner of the 2023 edition of “La voz Perú”, Valdiviezo remembered his family and his humble origins and thanked both Mauricio Mesones and his family for their support, in addition to declaring the victory to the people of his native Pacasmayo.

The final prize of “La voz Perú” consists of a contract with the international label Universal Music to record their own song, which will allow the winner’s career to be launched internationally.