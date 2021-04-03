The voice of young people Corona isolation is a “tet exercise” for young people with moderate depression, says the expert – “You should seek help”

Mental disorders are common among young people. However, many are left alone with their problems. Getting help is made difficult, for example, by long queues for access to therapy.

Which According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), a fifth young Finnish person has a mental health disorder. The most common of these are mood, anxiety, behavioral and substance abuse disorders. One proven form of treatment for these is psychotherapy.

The most common form of psychotherapy is rehabilitation psychotherapy, partly funded by Kela, the purpose of which is to support or restore the ability to work and study.

However, access to psychotherapy may be granted by the Executive Director of the Confederation of Mental Health Olavi Sydänmaanlakan according to the worst it takes up to a year.

“A person seeking help from public health care for mental health problems is placed in a waiting list, in which case he or she may need special medical care or hospital stays when accessing treatment, because he or she has had a more serious illness while waiting.”

Heart paint has chaired the Mental Health Pool, a network of mental health organizations, in the development of the Therapy Guarantee Citizens’ Initiative, which aims to provide people with help with their mental health problems as quickly and free of charge as possible.

The therapy guarantee should improve access to care and equity. The therapy guarantee requires an amendment to the law, but it is still awaiting consideration in Parliament.

The mental health pool submitted a SOTE statement to Parliament in mid-February. The sentence has been placed at the heart of the opinion:

“Mental health services should be made as strong a part of primary health care as the treatment of somatic ailments.”

According to Heart Earth, the biggest problem at the moment is that getting help takes time and people are left alone.

Sara Hämäläinen, 18, has been suffering from depression for about seven years.

“I was so young when I got sick that I didn’t realize what it was all about. I thought that I always sore, “says Hämäläinen.

He was examined at the Children’s Castle. It took about a year from the onset of depressive symptoms until he got into therapy. The waiting time for Hämäläinen was not long, because as a child he did not even want therapy.

He now has about three years of Kela-supported therapy. Therapy has helped him, but according to Hämäläinen, not enough. Hämäläinen usually goes to therapy every two weeks.

Rehabilitative According to Sydänmaalaka, it is difficult to get psychotherapy because the queues are long and it takes time to get to the service. Going along the public sector service path, it takes three months to six months to get the actual referral to psychotherapy.

On the private side, access to treatment is faster, but most people turn to public medical services because private health care is expensive.

“In practice, it is the case that money can and cannot be obtained with money,” Sydänmaanlakka adds.

Corona has played its part in the growth of mental health problems and in seeking help.

“As early as last spring, we have data that people didn’t go to get help because they thought it was pointless to worry about these mental health issues because Korona is so much more serious,” Sydänmaanlakka says.

According to Sydänmaalaka, the long isolation caused by the corona and living in a bubble can be compared to the “tet training” of moderate depression.

The Confederation of Mental Health has been working for decades to ensure that people dare to leave in time to seek help for their mental health problems.

“You should seek help a little earlier than too late, because finding help in time makes it much easier to resolve things.”

Bridge Sara Hämäläinen is currently taking a break from school. She has decided not to seek the adult side of psychotherapy.

“Therapy is available on the adult side, but life has now gone in a better direction.”

However, there are fears about Hämäläinen’s future: with adulthood, things related to changing oneself are exciting, and further education also makes you think about your own endurance. However, he sees light in the future.

“Maybe I can cure depression somehow. The future can be no matter how good, ”says Hämäläinen.

The City of Helsinki Primary Health Care offers short-term psychotherapy with a service voucher

Helsinki The city’s primary health care aims to meet the increased need for psychotherapy by offering Helsinki residents, like Espoo and Vantaa, the opportunity to receive short-term psychotherapy with a service voucher.

The assessment of the need for short-term psychotherapy treatment is made in primary health care, ie in one’s own health center, student health care or, for example, in the low-threshold mental health service Miepi.

The service is offered to Helsinki residents aged 13 and over for a maximum of 20 visits. Short-term psychotherapy is free for those referred to it and takes place at the reception of a private psychotherapist.