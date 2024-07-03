The voice of the youth | Young Roma people tell Jasmin Palmi about the discrimination they have experienced – “It’s shocking that young people no longer react to this kind of thing”

The voice of the youth|In Helsinki, Roma youth hoped for a youth worker from their own culture. Jasmin Palm encourages teenagers to dream big.

First the eye is caught by the shoes hanging in the hall and the children swarming on the couch playing some kind of soccer game on the console.

This place in Haaga is like any other youth center, but still offers something special even in Helsinki.

He gets up from the kitchen table to greet you warmly Jasmine Palm47.

He is a Roma youth work supervisor by profession.

When Palm was in elementary school himself, he was “terribly excited” to go to the Suurmetsä youth center. He finally ventured in and fell in love with the activity to such an extent that he decided as a teenager that he wanted to become a youth worker.

But it would have been easier to step through the door if there had been a familiar instructor inside.

Twenty years ago, young Roma people in Helsinki wished that that acquaintance was a Roma themselves. That’s where it started, a special Roma youth work.

“Maybe I can somehow get closer to these young people. From one word or sentence, I can understand what is happening, which perhaps a youth counselor belonging to the main population would not understand,” says Palm.

This open activity for children and young people, the House of Youth and Civic Activities in Haaga, is just a slice of Palm’s work. In addition to young people, he also works a lot with these families.

And “slaps everywhere with his butt” in order to become familiar to young people.

“I do a lot of fun. You can follow me on Insta, Facebook and Tiktok [nimellä romaninuorisotyö].”

When Palm started, the three most important goals of the work were supporting school attendance, promoting healthy lifestyles and increasing the participation of young people in society.

Nowadays, the dreams and wishes of young people are essential to him.

“You have to dare to dream big, and not settle for less. You have to set yourself goals in life and go towards them one step at a time, and not look down on yourself. There is something for everyone.”

Emphasizing inclusion is important for Roma youth and all young people. Young people should be made to influence both the decisions concerning their own lives and the surrounding society. It’s not always easy.

“When asked what you would like to do, the answer is that we don’t know.”

On the other hand, last year, for example, a Roma candidate ran for the Helsinki Youth Council for the first time ever. Otherwise, in Palmi’s opinion, the influence opportunities of young people are taken into account more than before.

“Nowadays, it is considered important for young people to take care of their own affairs. Not to finish everything.”

However, Palm sees a contradiction in cutting young people at the same time.

“It is said that the affairs, dreams and dreams of young people are important and young people want to be supported in them. At the same time, the state cuts study grants and other benefits from young people.”

Youth work is for Palm a “vocation of the heart”. In a way, this is also a reminder of the youth center in Suurmetsä, where he used to go when he was young. Even as an adult, he admires its directors.”

“They knew how to deal with young people so well.”

The lessons apply to all young people, of course, not just Roma young people.

“I always say don’t face the culture or the background, but always face the young person.”

On the other hand, even in Palmi’s own life, Roma culture can be seen in everything. Not just in clothes, but in the world of values.

“The most important values ​​of Romani culture are respect for others and respect for older people. I implement these every day.”

That is, for example, by being polite and friendly to everyone. Palm hopes that the majority population will remember the Roma in other ways than in festive speeches. If there is something in the culture that makes you think, you should feel free to ask about it.

“Finland is our home country. I hope people internalize this and we won’t always be strangers here.”

Jasmin Palm believes that society emphasizes more opportunities for young people to make an impact. On the other hand, young people say that they experience a lot of prejudice and discrimination in everyday life. “When you meet a Romani, you meet a person as a person.”

Palm according to Roma youth today, they talk a lot about prejudice and discrimination. Even if they are bullied and called names at school.

The worst thing about Palm is that they treat this as casual. When the youth worker asks how discrimination feels, the young people shrug their shoulders. Not at all because it’s so common.

Palm says that even as an adult, it’s a ruined night for him if, for example, security guards follow him in the store or he’s accused of stealing at the cash register.

“I find it shocking that young people no longer react to this kind of thing, but for them it is completely normal. That ‘this is just how our life is’.”

Among young people, social media seems to have increased bullying.

“Some has brought a lot of good, but also a lot of bad. Social bullying and the brutality of young people towards each other are shocking and terrible things.”

Like does not discourage the vocation worker. In fact, Palm’s special dream would be to work in a prison in the youth department. It can come true, because he is studying to become a community pedagogue alongside his work.

“When a young person ends up in prison, something has gone terribly wrong in life,” Palm thinks.

The message from prisoners and young people to Palmi is that in prison you don’t really get any advice on how to manage after release.

Palm would like to do this kind of work with young prisoners.

“Let’s think together about where to find food for life so that the direction of life can be turned around.”