Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease that affects people of all ages, although the onset and incidence are greater in the first years of life. In fact, it affects 20-30% of children, about 1 million in Italy, and 3% of the adult population, about 1.5 million. In fact, in two thirds of cases, the disease tends to subside with the arrival of puberty and with the consequent increase in sebum production. The podcast was born with an eye to the little ones’The voice of the skin‘, created by Bioderma, a brand of the Naos group, dedicated to those who take care of children’s skin to treat atopic dermatitis or to those who suffer from it. The non-contagious disease, characterized by dryness of the skin, in fact has a strong impact, due to the inconvenience it entails, on those who suffer from it and on their family.

On the Spotify channel of Bioderma, 7 professionals from various disciplines, guided by the narrating voice of the dermatologist Federica Osti, provide not only practical information on the disease, but also food for thought and advice to deal with atopic dermatitis in every area of ​​everyday life: for example, transforming the application of the cream into a moment of family routine, also thanks to four music playlists, completely dedicated to the child, which offer from cartoon themes to bedtime stories.

“Atopic dermatitis – explains Osti – is a genetic-based disease caused by various factors, first of all an insufficient production of some lipids or an alteration in a protein called filaggrin. Other external factors also come into play. such as mites, irritants or allergens, but above all, a state of almost constant inflammation, even when the skin appears normal to the eye. It is important that people affected by this disease go to the specialist and avoid the dangerous do-it-yourself or ‘grandma’s’ remediesespecially in the case of allergies or skin diseases and, even more so in the case of children’s skin, which is more permeable than that of adults, the use of safe and tested products is essential “.

The information campaign – detail a note – examines the pathology from different points of view: that not only of the dermatologist, but also of the psychologist with the involvement of Alessia Romanazzi and Valeria Locati, of the pharmacist (and social media coach), who has the voice of Chiara Sertorelli, of the cosmetologist with Giovanni Tafuro and finally of the nutritionist biologist, with Marco Mereu. Silvia Rossi, radio author and writer, is also added to the list of experts, in the role of three types of mothers of children with atopic dermatitis who regularly visit the dermatologist’s surgery.

“Atopic dermatitis is one of those diseases that can be considered psychosomatic – explains Valeria Locati, psychologist and psychotherapist, guest of two episodes of the podcast – in the sense that psychological factors can contribute to exacerbate the disorder. But not only that: this disease can also have a strong impact on the life of a family. To the annoying symptoms, such as itching, dryness and red skin that cause discomfort in the baby, can be added frustration and a sense of inadequacy in the mothers. Like other skin diseases, atopic dermatitis – he points out – can impact interpersonal relationships. It therefore happens that a normal action such as contact between parents and child can become painful and therefore be rejected “.

“With ‘La voce della pelle’, Naos renews its commitment to involve the communities of professionals with whom it works and bring them closer to the consumer, addressing skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, which involve disorders and discomfort that make it difficult to carry out daily activities “, says Filippo Immè, General Manager of the Naos group. “On this occasion, we wanted to give voice and support to mothers and to all those who have to do with this disease. It is a project that was designed for listeners, allowing them to choose whether or not to use the service and, above all, when to do so ”, he concludes.