His case is so engaging and important that one risks writing a comment almost as long as his book. I’ll just…





Dear General Vannacci,

his case is so engaging and important, that one risks writing a comment almost as long as his book. I will therefore limit myself to a few aspects:

the literary case which is also the first faced by Belpietro;

Il sasso che lei pensava di lanciare in uno stagno e che sta provocando un maremoto;[if–> the remarkable and beautiful assonance (same concepts, same expressions) between his love for certain Italian traditions and concepts present in a text dedicated to the islanders of Stromboli, much appreciated by Giorgio Napolitano, a regular visitor to the island during the summer break July and chosen as reading in various days in defense of the Italian language.

Belpietro he makes several criticisms of his prose, summarizing them in the prediction that his book will not pass as a classic of our literature.

A true classic like the betrothed, from the melodious incipit, it became such for the perfection achieved in almost 40 years of retouching. Due to the difficulty of the forecasts, I would not subscribe to Belpietro’s words. Suffice it to recall the resounding success of the booklet Pigs without wings that no one could have predicted. Of course, it was worth noting the elimination of any more or less captivating incipit, replacing it with this revolutionary debut: “Shit. Fuck, fuck, fuck” and profanity of all kinds on the name of the heavenly hole and on every type of masturbation that Ravera wrote in the feminine and Lombardo Radice translated in the masculine. Perhaps the historical merits for a booklet put into an operetta and inspiring a film also lie in having given rise to the rampant Cazzomania…

Belpietro also reproaches her for not having been diplomatic enough, saying bread to bread and wine to wine. He claims that by adequately motivating certain statements he would not have raised so much fuss. If I were you, I’d ask Belpietro how he should have said, to avoid furious controversies “Egonu is Italian, but her facial features aren’t”, so … just to learn.

I think you wanted to discuss certain problems and did not imagine that, in a country where you live very well, which you also love because it is a teacher of civilization and where there is freedom of opinion, even the Minister would take the field to punish you of Defense, who became, on occasion and against her, the Minister of Offense. With the Piaciona and the Sgarrante of the Constitution who always talk too much and about everything, on this occasion that will go down in history, silent as dead fish,

The hasty decision to remove it, without hesitation and without an official proceeding with a statement that says a lot about who wrote it (Crosetto) “Prejudices are forbidden to a soldier”, a real own goal as he is the one who has them in his book .

Behavior worthy of the ally Zelensky that it is unknown how many collaborators he has removed since the war.

Crosetti he slipped on a banana peel. For one of his weight, falling can be dangerous. The improvised Minister may have the noisy minority of a certain left on his side, but the consent of the silent majority has been played away. And it is to this majority that his book has given a voice, Mr. General.

I appreciated, unlike Belpietro, his Cartesian or scientifically modern logic. You observe, you speak of very evident facts that shouldn’t arouse controversy. I’d be really curious to see a debate with you on one side, and the Troika (Crosetto, Meloni, Mattarella) on the other. It would be seen who has prejudices.

I don’t know if the Director will publish the text of The voice of ourschosen as reading in various official days in defense of the Italian language embellished by the melodic rhythm of the Genius of pop music (Lucio Battisti, who…if not him?) and will even make the audio available.

I conclude, dear General, by recalling the famous, brilliant and deadly judgment on Freud: “I don’t know if Freud has understood the world’s complexes, but I know that the world has understood Freud’s complexes.”

Adapted to his case, it becomes: “We do not know if Crosetto & C have understood the ideas of Gen Vannacci, but the General and the silent majority have understood the ideas of Crosetto & C.

Ad maiora, Mr. General!

The voice of oursa text also read at the Italian Language Day, in total harmony with the reasons that prompted Gen Roberto Vannacci to get into trouble.

Subscribe to the newsletter

