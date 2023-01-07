The voice of Monkey Island’s Captain LeChuck, Earl Boen, has died at the age of 81.

Boen – who can be heard in the Monkey Island series right up until 2010 – was reportedly Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer towards the end of last year.

Boen has been sharing his voice with our favorite video games since 1995, having also starred in World of Warcraft, Psychonauts, Call of Duty, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Sons of Liberty. MobyGames lists 2016’s World of Warcraft: Legion as his final video game voice credit.

You may not just recognize Boen’s voice, either; Earl is also well known for his role as Dr Silberman in the Terminator films, too, and appeared in several cult classic shows and films, including Seinfeld, The Wonder Years, and My Stepmother Is An Alien.