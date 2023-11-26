EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

At the Dubai Climate Summit (COP28) we need to make a collective effort so that the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean is heard and its leading role as a region of global solutions against climate change is recognized. And we have to do it for one simple reason: it will not be possible to achieve the sustainability of the planet without taking this region into account.

With six of the most biodiverse countries in the world, 40% of the biodiversity and more than 25% of the forests worldwide, Latin America and the Caribbean is essential to confront climate change. In the same way, due to the key role it plays in the deployment of renewable energies and its enormous potential for sustainable food production, it is not possible to think of a solution to global challenges that does not include the region.

The asymmetric circumstances of climate change are of capital importance in the region that contributes less than 10% to global greenhouse gas emissions and yet suffers greatly from its negative effects, with damage and losses exceeding the 2% of annual GDP.

For this reason, one of the most relevant issues at COP28 will be the definition of a large Global Adaptation Goal, whose progress is measurable, something that developing countries have always demanded. This objective must be linked to the adaptation capacity of the countries, incorporating risk assessment and management, as well as the planning and implementation of measures.

We have to focus attention on the key sectors for the sustainable and inclusive development of Latin America and the Caribbean, resilient infrastructure, especially on islands and coastal regions, water and sanitation, agriculture and fisheries, health, forests; biodiversity and tourism, among others.

It is necessary to demand resources to ensure that climate change does not increase poverty and inequality gaps. Therefore, it is important to demand compliance with the commitment of developed countries to double climate financing for adaptation in 2025 compared to 2019 levels. In this sense, CAF – development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – has approved in in the last five years more than 5 billion dollars in favor of adaptation to climate change and disaster risk management, being a key actor in this type of financing.

The second big topic for the region at COP 28 in Dubai is the energy transition. The contribution of energy to greenhouse gas emissions in Latin America and the Caribbean is 44%, significantly lower than the global 73%, being the region with the highest proportion of renewable energies in its energy matrix, exceeding 30%. and with several of its countries with more than 90% of their electrical matrix based on renewables. At the same time, there is fiscal dependence on income from fossil fuels, as well as large social gaps that require a significant budgetary effort at a time when the debt situation is very serious.

The energy transition requires time and a high investment, therefore, in Dubai the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean must defend a fair and inclusive one, which guarantees universal access to energy, allows the continuity of tax revenues and takes into consideration to workers and communities that depend on fossil fuel-intensive industries. There is a gap between commitments and the availability of technological and financial resources in the region, making it important for Latin American and Caribbean countries to demonstrate their commitment to decarbonization by reducing subsidies for fossil fuels and advancing pricing. to carbon. At the same time, it is worth highlighting that the objectives set regarding climate change will quadruple critical mineral needs and that Latin America and the Caribbean has half of the world’s lithium reserves, reaffirming itself as a region of solutions.

One of the most controversial issues of recent years will also be negotiated in Dubai: the operationalization of a fund to address the losses and damages caused by climate change. Latin America and the Caribbean is the second region in the world most prone to natural disasters, with more than 1,500 recorded since 2000 that have affected 190 million people. Therefore, their prominent participation in the governance of the new fund and in the definition of the eligibility criteria is necessary, so that the most vulnerable groups are not left out.

COP 28 will also be a fundamental milestone in the debate on the need to transform the global financial system to respond with justice and equity to the climate emergency and the conservation of biodiversity. The region has been leading this reflection, especially since the launch in 2022 of the Bridgetown Initiative, presented by Barbados, which focuses on the renewal of the international economic and political order and its main institutions. In Dubai, Latin American and Caribbean countries must contribute to this debate to ensure greater influence for developing countries in the management of resources for climate finance.

In short, Latin America and the Caribbean is presented at COP28 as an essential ally in generating solutions and must claim its place in the negotiation to confront climate change in an effective and equitable manner. The success of the COP depends largely on the recognition of the key role of the “solutions” region, and CAF wants to contribute to this by generating spaces for dialogue in the Latin American and Caribbean Pavilion that, for the first time, will exist in the Climate Summit.