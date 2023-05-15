Crash Bandicoot represents a pillar of gaming history, an extraordinary chapter of the 3D platformer era that reached its peak in the late 90s.

Even though Crash has gone through difficult times, once Naughty Dog has stopped dealing with the series, it now seems to have returned to its former glorythanks to the titles published in the last few years.

It would certainly be unfair to forget those who made Crash great, and today we celebrate who, most of all, represented the world’s most famous Bandicoot: Brendan O’Brien, his voice actor.

To announce the sad news of the his untimely departure it was the family, who preferred to wait about two months before making the event public.

O’Brien was a voice actor, as well as Crash, also of other characters in the seriesincluding Dr. Neo Cortez, Dr. N. Gin and Dr. N. Brio.

The GameLegends editorial team sends its deepest condolences to the family of a man who knew how to make the history of video gamesmaking iconic a character who, still today, fascinates young and old.

As for the Crash Bandicoot series, in fact, we remind you that the release of Crash Team Rumble is upon usa title that will try to break away from the classic platform structure to embrace the younger audience.