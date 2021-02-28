It is so rare to hear History – the great one – resonate on TF1 on a Saturday evening. But it was the words written by Joseph Kessel and Maurice Druon that touched the 5.4 million television viewers The Voice: “ Friend, do you hear the black flight of crows on our plains / Friend, do you hear those muffled cries of the country that is chained together. “ Here magnificently interpreted by Luc Laversanne, these two verses from Partisan song, the hymn of the Resistance, will have been enough for Marc Lavoine, son of communists, to turn around: “Thanks to these songs, we understand where we come from and where we should go”, greeted the coach, visibly moved, as much by “Engagement” of the young man of 30 than by his deep and deep voice.

“It seems important to me to remind the younger generations that we have a past and that we have to take an interest in it”, explained Luc Laversanne to 20 minutes, to justify this daring choice of song which “The lyrics correspond to what we are experiencing at the moment”. And his personal and difficult experience sheds light on the intensity of his service: “I had a normal childhood, but at the age of 19, I had a lot of trouble living my homosexuality in my family”, he delivered. Six years of living on the streets followed “Survive as (he) could”. So in the spotlight of The Voice, he humbly came to say that “This period is complicated”, so “Help each other and above all love each other”.