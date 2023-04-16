“The voice kids Spain” returned to television screens with its 2023 special season, in which boys and girls are the protagonists of the most important singing program in recent years. On this occasion, Sebastián Yatra, Aitana, David Bisbal and Rosario Flores They will fight to keep the best children’s voices to reach the final and raise the coveted trophy in style. In this note we tell you all the details of the long-awaited great PREMIERE of the blind auditions stage that promises to bring more than one surprise.

YOU CAN SEE: Evaluna and Aitana join their voices with their 3 girls to sing in “La voz kids España”

When does “La voz kids España” 2023 start?

The 2023 edition of “The voice kids Spain” will premiere in style and will be broadcast every Saturday from April 15. Followers of the contest format will be able to enjoy their weekends with music and witnessing the birth of new singing talents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3naZVyKdHtg

PREMIERE schedule to see “La voz kids Spain” 2023

“The voice kids Spain” 2023 will premiere at 10:00 pm (Spanish time). If you are in another country, you can watch the reality show recorded by Antena 3 at 9:30 pm (Peruvian time).

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Spain: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m. ET – 7:30 p.m. PT.

YOU CAN SEE: How many years apart is Sebastián Yatra from the singer Aitana?

Where can I see “La voz kids Spain”?

The long-awaited premiere of the blind auditions of “The voice kids Spain“It can be seen by the Antena 3 signal on television and by streaming through the AtresPlayer platform. In this second option you have the possibility of seeing the episode in advance before it is broadcast on TV.

YOU CAN SEE: What award did Gianmarco Morales win after winning in “La voz Kids” with Víctor Muñoz?

How to watch Antena 3 LIVE?

Antena 3 is in charge of broadcasting the program “The voice kids Spain“and you can see the signal thanks to the various cable operators, you just have to tune in to channel 65 or 219 on Claro TV and 820 or 435 on Movistar TV. In addition, there is the AtresPlayer streaming service.

Sebastián Yatra and Aitana repeat their role as coach of “La voz kids” in its new 2023 season. Photo: Antena 3 capture

Coaches of “The voice kids Spain”

This year, “The voice kids Spain” brings four recognized coaches within the music industry. On this occasion, those in charge of discovering new talents are: Rosario Flores, David Bisbal, Aitana and Sebastián Yatra. They will share their experience as singers with new children’s voices.

YOU CAN SEE: FINAL of “La voz kids” 2022: Gianmarco Morales won the singing reality show with his coach Víctor Muñoz

Who is the latest winner of “La voz kids España”?

The winner of “The voice kids Spain” 2022 was Pol Calvo, who triumphed in the competition as part of Pablo López’s team. After his triumph in the format, he released his first song: “Tu Madrid”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srKBe6-tykw

La Voz Kids Spain season 2023 begins!

The Voice Kids Spain 2023 It opens in style and the excitement is felt on the television set. The juries are ready to listen to the talents and convince them to belong to their ranks. Through Instagram, you can follow the presentation of the contestants.