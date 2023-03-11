The Voice Kids: previews, finalists and guests of the final, 11 March

Tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 the final of The Voice Kids will be broadcast, the junior version of the talent show which rewards the most beautiful voices in the country between the ages of seven and fourteen. At the helm of the program we find Antonella Clerici who will accompany us to discover the stories of the young protagonists of the talent show. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews (guests and finalists)

Tonight the home audience will choose the winner of the talent show dedicated to young talents between the ages of 7 and 14. These are the finalists and their teams:

Team Loredana Berte

The singer chose for her team Mia Arnone who, after “Ciao Ciao”, sang “Figli di Loredana”, Melissa Agliottone who convinced her with a song by Alicia Keys and Fedora Copparosa who performs with “Nessun gradi di separation”.

Clementine team

The very young rapper Zinnedine enters the singer’s team and sings “Long live Italy” by Ghali, Ranya Maufidi who interpreted a piece by Adele, and Rosario Caci.

Rich and Poor teams

Their team included Vincenzo Alighieri, Ginevra Dabbalà who sang a song taken from the soundtrack of The Lion King, and Lorena Fernandez.

Gigi D’Alessio Team

The singer will line up Ilary Alaimo, who had enchanted all the coaches with the interpretation of I will always love you, Marta La Rosa who brought “Emotions” and Andrea Galiano.

But we come to the guests of the final of The Voice Kids? On stage we will see Mr. Rain as a guest who will sing his song “Superheroes” from the last Sanremo Festival together with the finalists of the program.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Kids on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection