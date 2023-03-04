The Voice Kids: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for The Voice Kids? In all, two episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 4 March 2023; the second and last Saturday 11 March 2023. Two unmissable episodes that will open with a single session of “Blind Audition”, the traditional “audition in the dark” distinctive of the program.

The judges, with their backs turned, will listen to the little contestants of The Voice Kids without being able to see them. Only their voice will have to conquer them and, in that case, the coach will be able to turn around to win the competitor in the team. If more coaches turn around, however, it will be the competitor who decides who to entrust their path to. At the end of the episode we’ll find out who will be the 3 young competitors for each team who will perform in the grand finale where the studio audience will decide the first winner.

Duration

But how long is (duration) each episode of The Voice Kids? Each evening will be broadcast from 21.20 to 23.55. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen how many episodes are planned for The Voice Kids, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.