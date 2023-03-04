The Voice Kids: contestants, judges, how many episodes and streams

From Saturday 4 March 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 1 The Voice Kids will be broadcast, the junior version of the talent show that rewards the most beautiful voices in the country between the ages of seven and fourteen. At the helm of the program we find Antonella Clerici who will accompany us to discover the stories of the young protagonists of the talent show. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Judges

What is the panel (judges) of The Voice Kids? Confirmed the jury of coaches who decreed the success of the “classic” talent: Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri. They will judge and choose the best young artists who will take part in the show.

The Voice Kids: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for The Voice Kids? In all, two episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 4 March 2023; the second and last Saturday 11 March 2023. Two unmissable episodes that will open with a single session of “Blind Audition”, the traditional “audition in the dark” distinctive of the program. The judges, with their backs turned, will listen to the little contestants of The Voice Kids without being able to see them. Only their voice will have to conquer them and, in that case, the coach will be able to turn around to win the competitor in the team. If more coaches turn around, however, it will be the competitor who decides who to entrust their path to. At the end of the episode we’ll find out who will be the 3 young competitors for each team who will perform in the grand finale where the studio audience will decide the first winner.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Kids on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.