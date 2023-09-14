The voice inside you: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Thursday 14 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of The voice you have inside will be broadcast, an Italian television series created by Massimo Ranieri with Jean Ludwigg and Leonardo Valenti. Eros Puglielli is directing.

Plot

Naples. Michele Ferrara, unjustly convicted of the murder of his father, is released after ten years in prison. The first concern is to go to the family business, the Parthenope record company, which is in serious financial difficulty and which is about to be sold against his wishes. Everyone is against him: his eldest son, Raffaele, who wants to start a new life in Milan; Antonio, who has to pay some gambling debts; also his wife Maria, who intends to remarry. Only Anna, the little girl of the house, is on his side. Keeping his state of health hidden from everyone, Michele sets himself the goal of saving Parthenope by participating in a singing contest: for this reason he starts hunting for a new talent to launch. And he believes he has identified it in a young and elusive singer, Regina.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of The Voice Inside You, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Massimo Ranieri: Michele Ferrara

Maria Pia Calzone: Maria

Michele Rosiello: Raffaele Ferrara

Erasmo Genzini: Antonio Ferrara

Giulia D’Aloia: Anna Ferrara

La Niña: Queen

Gianfranco Gallo: Gaetano Russo

Ruben Rigillo: Giulio

Nando Paone: Luigi

Dario Eros Tacconelli:

Roberto Olivieri: Vincenzo

Lucianna De Falco: Victory

Chiara Stella Sorrentino: Laura

Sara Cardinaletti: Letizia

Tommaso Sacco: sound engineer

Vincent Pope:

Alessia Pellegrino: Pearl

Ciro Capano: Domenico

Biagio Musella: Rosario

Fabrizio Nevola: journalist

Loris De Luna: Ivan

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Voice Inside You live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.45pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.