The voice inside you: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode
This evening, Thursday 14 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of The voice you have inside will be broadcast, an Italian television series created by Massimo Ranieri with Jean Ludwigg and Leonardo Valenti, the latter two also signed the screenplay with Iole Masucci and Laura Sabatino. Eros Puglielli is directing. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Naples. Michele Ferrara, unjustly convicted of the murder of his father, is released after ten years in prison. The first concern is to go to the family business, the Parthenope record company, which is in serious financial difficulty and which is about to be sold against his wishes. Everyone is against him: his eldest son, Raffaele, who wants to start a new life in Milan; Antonio, who has to pay some gambling debts; also his wife Maria, who intends to remarry. Only Anna, the little girl of the house, is on his side. Keeping his state of health hidden from everyone, Michele sets himself the goal of saving Parthenope by participating in a singing contest: for this reason he starts hunting for a new talent to launch. And he believes he has identified it in a young and elusive singer, Regina.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the first episode of The Voice Inside You, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Massimo Ranieri: Michele Ferrara
- Maria Pia Calzone: Maria
- Michele Rosiello: Raffaele Ferrara
- Erasmo Genzini: Antonio Ferrara
- Giulia D’Aloia: Anna Ferrara
- La Niña: Queen
- Gianfranco Gallo: Gaetano Russo
- Ruben Rigillo: Giulio
- Nando Paone: Luigi
- Dario Eros Tacconelli:
- Roberto Olivieri: Vincenzo
- Lucianna De Falco: Victory
- Chiara Stella Sorrentino: Laura
- Sara Cardinaletti: Letizia
- Tommaso Sacco: sound engineer
- Vincent Pope:
- Alessia Pellegrino: Pearl
- Ciro Capano: Domenico
- Biagio Musella: Rosario
- Fabrizio Nevola: journalist
- Loris De Luna: Ivan
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Voice Inside You live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.45pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
