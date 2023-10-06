The voice inside you streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth and final episode, 6 October

Tonight, Friday 6 October 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the fourth and final episode of The voice you have inside will be broadcast, an Italian television series created by Massimo Ranieri with Jean Ludwigg and Leonardo Valenti, the latter two have also signed the screenplay with Iole Masucci and Laura Sabatino. Eros Puglielli is directing. Where to see The Voice Inside You live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.45pm on Canale 5.

The voice inside you streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We’ve seen where to see it on TV and live streaming The voice inside you, but how many episodes are planned? In total, four episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total: 8 episodes). The first episode will air on Thursday 14 September 2023; the fourth and final on Friday 6 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):